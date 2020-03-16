Queen Elizabeth II Did Not Leave Buckingham Palace Due to Coronavirus Outbreak

It was reported over the weekend that Queen Elizabeth II left Buckingham Palace for her residence in Windsor due to concern over the novel coronavirus, but a source is saying that isn’t the case. According to PEOPLE, a royal spokesperson said that the monarch did visit Windsor over the weekend but is expected back at the palace this week as usual.

The Queen often takes trips to Windsor, many of which occur on weekends, and her latest trip was reportedly nothing out of the ordinary and not a response to the coronavirus pandemic. While the coronavirus did not account for the monarch’s change in location, it has forced her to alter her schedule. Last week, she canceled her scheduled visits to Cheshire and Camden for the upcoming week “as a sensible precaution and for practical reasons in the current circumstances,” though a palace aide told BAZAAR.com that the Queen will continue with multiple royal duties in the coming days, some of which will take place in London.

Other royal family members whose scheduled have been affected by the coronavirus include Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, whose royal tour scheduled for March 17-25 with stops in Bosnia and Herzegovina, the Republic of Cyprus and Jordan, has been canceled.

“Owing to the unfolding situation with the Coronavirus pandemic, The British Government has asked Their Royal Highnesses to postpone their spring tour to Bosnia and Herzegovina, Cyprus and Jordan,” their office said in a statement.

In addition, the London Marathon has been postponed until October which means that Prince Harry‘s scheduled trip to the United Kingdom in April for the event has also been postponed. Harry and Meghan Markle were recently in the U.K. for some of their final royal engagements this month, the latest of which was attending the Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey in London on March 9 with several members of the royal family including the Queen, Charles, Camilla, Prince William and Kate Middleton.

During their trip across the pond, Harry and Markle left their 10-month-old son, Archie Harrison, in Canada due to concern over the virus, but the Sunday Times reports that baby Archie will travel to the U.K. this summer to spend time with his royal family members. The report states that Harry and Markle reportedly accepted the Queen’s invitation to visit her this summer at Balmoral, her Scottish retreat, and are planning to bring Archie with them. In addition, the Sussexes are expected to spend time with Charles and Camilla at Birkhall, Charles’ retreat at Balmoral.

Photo Credit: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images