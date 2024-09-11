Queen Elizabeth's Granddaughter Following Her Footsteps in Unexpected Way

Lady Louise Windsor hopes to pursue a military career, which would make her the first woman in the royal family to do so since the late monarch.

A new generation of the British royal family is coming into their own, and it seems one of the young royals may be poised to follow in the footsteps of the late Queen Elizabeth. As Prince William and Kate Middleton's three children – Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis – stand poised to inherit important roles as working royals, Lady Louise Windsor, the eldest child of Prince Edward and Duchess Sophie, is reportedly set to make history as the first female royal to serve in the military since her grandmother.

Long regarded as "the young royal to watch" and reportedly nicknamed The Firm's "secret weapon," Louise, 20 is currently in her second year at the University of St Andrews studying English, where she is also a member of St Andrews' University Officers' Training Corps (UOTC), which provides paid military training for students. Louise has reportedly "fallen in love" with the Army Cadets, so much so that she is eyeing a career serving her King and country, a source told The Sun.

"She talks about being very keen on a career in the military, serving the King and country," the source said. "She is all about the Army Cadets and has fallen in love with it."

Born 8th in line to the British throne, but now moved to 16th, Louise herself has stated her interest in a military career, writing on her LinkedIn page: "I am interested in pursuing a career in the military, diplomacy, or law."

Should she pursue the military, she will follow in her late grandmother's footsteps. In 1945, the then-Princess Elizabeth joined the Auxiliary Territorial Service (ATS) when she was just 18. She began her full-time service as a Subaltern and climbed the ranks to become a Junior Commander, leaving as a fully qualified driver, per the Royal Collection Trust. While other members of the royal family, including Princess Anne and the Princess of Wales, hold honorary military titles, the late monarch remains the only female member of the British royal family to serve in the Armed Forces, though many men, including Louise's own father, have served.

As part of her current training, per Hello!, Louise undertake Reserve Officer training modules designed to fit around her degree. She will learn skills that will set her up for a career in the military after she graduates, with the UOTC stating that cadets learn how to wear a uniform correctly and skills to lead others in stressful situations.

While the King's niece has yet to make a concrete decision regarding her future, she has made one thing certain: she is committed to her education. Louise has stepped back from the spotlight to instead focus on her education, often missing big royal events. She did, however, join the rest of her family at the King's Trooping the Colour ceremony in June.