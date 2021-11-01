Queen Elizabeth Gets Back to Normal Windsor Castle Hobby Despite Health Concerns

Queen Elizabeth II may have experienced a recent hospital stay, but she’s back to her beloved hobbies all the same. The Blast reported that the monarch is back to her usual hobby of driving around Windsor Castle. While Elizabeth did stay at a hospital overnight on Oct. 20, she will reportedly be back to her typical schedule soon.

The publication shared that Elizabeth was recently spotted driving her green Jaguar around Windsor Castle estate, which is where she currently calls home. While the Queen was reportedly able to get back to driving, she may have to forgo engaging in some of her other favorite activities. Elizabeth has reportedly been advised to cut back on horseback riding. According to The Blast, it might be a difficult task for Elizabeth to cut back on, as she has enjoyed raising horses for years. Doctors have also reportedly asked her to stop drinking martinis, which she traditionally enjoys during the evening.

“The Queen has been told to give up her evening drink which is usually a martini,” a family friend told Vanity Fair about the supposed changes to the queen’s diet. “It’s not really a big deal for her, she is not a big drinker, but it seems a trifle unfair that at this stage in her life she’s having to give up one of very few pleasures.” There have been growing concerns regarding the monarch’s health ever since it was reported that she was hospitalized in October.

Buckingham Palace confirmed that the Queen stayed overnight at London’s King Edward VII private hospital for “preliminary investigations.” They noted that she returned to Windsor Castle the following day and that she was “in good spirits.” Her hospitalization came shortly after she “reluctantly” had to cancel an engagement to go to Northern Ireland. She was set to go on a two-day excursion to Northern Ireland, during which she would meet up with Prime Minister Boris Johnson so that they could attend a church service together in the city of Armagh. Although, Elizabeth was advised to not go on the trip and it was reported that she “accepted medical advice to rest for the next few days.”

Prior to Elizabeth’s hospitalization, she raised concerns about her health after she was seen using a cane. The last time she was seen using a cane in public was back in 2003. As for the reason why she used the item during her visit to Westminster Abbey in London in mid-October, a royal source told Newsweek that she was using it for “comfort.”