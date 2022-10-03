Queen Elizabeth Funeral Livestream Leads to Awkward YouTube Blunder

Queen Elizabeth II's death and funeral was a well-oiled event that had been planned for years under Operation London Bridge and Operation Unicorn, but even that did not go on without a slight blunder. As some 37.5 million people across the globe tuned in to watch the historical event on Monday, Sept. 19, a slight mishap during a live stream gave a bit of a shout-out to a beloved video game.

As the late monarch's casket arrived at Westminster Abbey following a procession in London for her state funeral, and as members of the British royal family came together to mourn Her Majesty's loss, one viewer watching the funeral caught the peculiar moment the captions seemed a bit wonky. As someone spoke at the funeral, saying "among us in her words," the auto caption system capitalized "Among Us." Video game fans will know that Among Us is a popular multiplayer social deduction game developed and published by Innersloth and is commonly streamed on YouTube. It appeared that the auto caption system was tailored to that, resulting in the system automatically assuming that the speaker was referring to the game.

crying at the fact that the queens funeral accidentally capitalised the auto subtitles when it said among us pic.twitter.com/doouxl7KTz — gol (@goId043) September 19, 2022

The subtitle mishap led to plenty of humorous responses on an otherwise somber day. Responding to the tweet pointing the blunder out, one person wrote, "The Queen was not The Impostor...1 Impostor remains," a reference to the concept of Among Us. Meanwhile, somebody else suggested the mishap was probably "in the poor CC operator's shorthand autocorrect. When I was an operator for deaf and hard of hearing I put Arnold Schwarzenegger in my shortcuts for every time i typed Arnie, I forgot this was in my shortcuts for a couple of years until the inevitable happened."

The Queen passed away "peacefully" at Balmoral, her Scottish estate, on Sept. 8 at age 96. Buckingham Palace confirmed her passing in a statement, which read, "The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow." She was laid to rest days later.

Born on April 21, 1926, the late monarch became Queen of the United Kingdom and other Commonwealth realms on February 6, 1952 following the death of her father, King George VI. She reigned for 70 years, the longest of any British monarch. Upon her death, her son, King Charles III, rose as monarch, with his son, Prince William, now first in line to the throne.