Queen Elizabeth Dead: Final Photo Seems to Show Signs of Health Struggles in Recent Days

On Thursday, Buckingham Palace confirmed that Queen Elizabeth II, the longest reigning monarch British history, died at the age of 96. In the days leading up to her passing, there was speculation that the Queen was having health issues. Earlier in the week, Elizabeth met with the newest Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Liz Truss, whom she appointed to the position. In photos captured from the meeting, which are the last snaps that were taken of the monarch, she appeared with a cane and a bruised hand.

The New York Post noted that the Queen met with Truss on Tuesday for the traditional swearing-in ceremony known as "kissing of hands." Since Elizabeth was experiencing "mobility issues" at the time, Truss traveled to Balmoral to meet with the monarch even though the ceremony is typically held in London's Buckingham Palace. Royal watchers immediately took notice of the fact that the Queen had a large bruise on her right hand, which was evident when she shook Truss' hand. As previously mentioned, the photos taken from the Queen's meeting with the newest Prime Minister mark the last ones taken before her passing.

This photo is from Tuesday. Zoom in!

Her hand is clearly bruised and discolored.

The day this pic was posted I thought to myself, Queen Elizabeth is not well. pic.twitter.com/r9jBigZnuP — Reclaiming my time🍀🌊 (@OconnellTherese) September 8, 2022

Buckingham Palace announced the Queen's passing on Thursday afternoon. She died at the age of 96 while at Balmoral in Scotland, which is where she typically spends her summers. The palace's statement read, "The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow. Flags across the U.K. were lowered to half-mast ahead of a national minute's silence and the start of an official period of mourning."

Shortly thereafter, Queen Elizabeth's eldest son, Prince Charles, who is now known as His Majesty The King, released a statement about his mother's passing. He began his message by stating that he and the rest of the royal family are dealing with a "moment of the greatest sadness." Charles continued, "We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished Sovereign and a much-loved Mother. I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world." The new king ended his statement by noting that the family takes comfort in knowing how well respected the monarch was around the globe.