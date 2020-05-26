Queen Drummer Roger Taylor's Daughter Self-Isolated After Experiencing Coronavirus Symptoms

✖

Queen drummer Roger Taylor's daughter is opening up about her experiences working on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic as a doctor. In a new interview with The Sunday Times, Rory Taylor, who works as a doctor in a London hospital, revealed that her father has been incredibly concerned for her safety after she experienced very mild symptoms of the coronavirus several weeks ago.

With testing not being available at the time, she decided to self-isolate. Now after recovering, she takes a lot of phone calls and video consultations with patients whenever possible, wearing personal protective equipment when meeting with patients in person. "Whenever I speak to Dad on the phone now, the first thing he asks about is my PPE," she told the Times.

Rory confessed that quarantining has been "difficult" for her and her father, as the two have a "very close relationship and meet up regularly." She is still making sure her father knows how much she loves him, however, with the drummer admitting his daughter regularly tells him to take more vitamin D, despite Rory's assessment that her father is "still incredibly healthy at 70." The musician told the magazine, "I’ve learnt that a doctor should not treat members of their own family, but Rory gives me tips of course."

While Roger may not be on the frontline, he and fellow Queen members Brian May and Adam Lambert came together last month to give back in their own way, releasing a special at-home version of the Queen classic, "We Are the Champions." The song, which celebrates essential workers, is titled "You Are the Champions," and was released on streaming networks with proceeds going to the World Health Organization’s COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund. Rory even made an appearance in the music video, with Roger pointing out at the release, "She’s actually in the video with her little cards, displaying advice about isolating, etc."

"You know, we don’t really need to make money anymore. We don’t need to be any more famous. We need to use what we have in the best possible way," May said at the time, as per the AP. The guitarists lost a dear friend to the virus, he said, which has made the death tolls broadcast on the news feel more real. "Each one of those is a family tragedy," he said. "Each one of those people loses a loved one. ...I think psychologically the human race is going to be very damaged."