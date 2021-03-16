'Punky Brewster' Star Soleil Moon Frye Reveals Sexual Relationship With Charlie Sheen

✖

Punky Brewster star Soleil Moon Frye revealed in her new documentary Kid 90 that she had a sexual relationship with Charlie Sheen when she was 18. Frye, now 44, said her "first consensual relationship" was with the former Two and a Half Men actor when he was 29. She compared Sheen to Mr. Big, the character played by Chris Noth in Sex and the City.

The new Hulu documentary follows Frye's experiences as a child actor in the 1990s, mostly through footage she filmed with her own movie camera at the time. She also includes new interviews with her colleagues, including David Arquette, Brian Austin Green, and Mark-Paul Gosselaar. There is also a segment in which Frye reads a journal entry from Dec. 18, 1994, the day she lost her virginity to Sheen. "It's been the most strange and incredible day ever," Brye reads. "He's somebody I've had a crush on for years. He's a person that intrigues me and excites me."

Frye later told USA Today that Sheen was "really kind" to her and she only had positive memories from the experience. "I can only speak to my experience and my story with him," the Sabrina the Teenage Witch actress said. "In opening the diaries and reading back the diary entries, it was very sweet and he had been really kind to me and treated me really beautifully. And for all these years afterward, in some of the most pivotal moments in my life, has checked in and (lent) his support."

Corey Feldman, who appears in Kid 90 through Frye's '90s footage, claimed in 2020 that Sheen sexually assaulted the late Corey Heim. Sheen denied those claims. Frye could not comment specifically on the allegations. "I don’t know about anyone else’s experiences," Frye said, reports Us Weekly. "I don't think people are devils or angels."

While Frye did not have any negative experiences with Sheen, she opened up about other experiences with men in Kid 90. She said her large chest drew unwanted attention from men and she had a breast reduction at 15. She was almost an E cup in her early teens, and said men "treated me more like a woman and not a 13-year-old." In one scene from her teen years, she notes, "It's hard when you've got boobs and can't work in this business... It's really hard. I just want people to see me for the person I am inside."

She also revealed that a man force himself on her when she was 17. "He asked if I’d say that he had raped me, but I wouldn’t. I was also to blame for my forwardness," she wrote in her journal at the time. She also shared an audio recording in the film, in which she asked a friend what happened because she passed out after drinking a ginger ale. Kid 90, which also includes footage with Sara Gilbert, Leonardo DiCaprio, Mario Lopez, and other '90s children stars, is now available to stream on Hulu.