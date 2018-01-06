See the Protest Pin That Will Be Worn at the Golden Globes

On Sunday, stars will be wearing black to protest sexual harassment in Hollywood and many will also be wearing a pin that reads “Time’s Up.”

The pin was created by Michael Schmidt Studios, and only 500 pins will be made at first, according to Page Six. You can pre-order them at the Time’s Up website for $12. The logo was designed by Arianne Phillips.

Time’s Up was launched on Monday, with the support of 300 Hollywood women – including Shonda Rhimes, Emma Stone, Natalie Portman, Ashley Judd, Reese Witherspoon, Kerry Washington and America Ferrera – to fight sexual harassment in the workplace. The campaign is encouraging women to wear black during the Golden Globes this Sunday.

According to The New York Times, the group doesn’t have centralized leadership. Instead, it’s a collection of groups and volunteers, including a commission led by Anita Hill. Time’s Up also supports 50/50 by 2020, a group that encourages entertainment companies to pledge to bring gender parity to its leadership.

Time’s Up also includes a Legal Defense Fund, led by Tina Chen, former chief of staff for Michelle Obama. It will be run by the National Women’s Law Center’s Legal Network for Gender Equity and will help women who are victims of sexual harassment get legal representation.

When Time’s Up was announced, it already had $13 million in donations, including $2 million from Kate Capshaw and Steven Spielberg’s Wunderkinder Foundation, $2 million from Creative Artists Agency and $1 million from Katie McGrath and J.J. Abrams. Meryl Streep, Reese Witherspoon, Shonda Rhimes and Jennifer Aniston all donated $500,000 each.

The GoFundMe page for Time’s Up has raised over $15 million.

“This is a moment of solidarity, not a fashion moment,” Eva Longoria told The Times. “For years, we’ve sold these awards shows as women, with our gowns and colors and our beautiful faces and our glamour. This time the industry can’t expect us to go up and twirl around. That’s not what this moment is about.”

The Golden Globes are on Sunday at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

Photo credit: TimesUpNow.com