‘Property Brothers’ Twin Jonathan Scott Offers to Work With Lance Bass on ‘Brady Bunch’ Home

The recently-purchased-by-HGTV Brady Bunch house might bring Lance Bass and Property Brothers twin Jonathan Scott together.

The reality star hinted that he may play a part in the renovation of the iconic house after HGTV purchased the home this week after it was revealed *NSYNC alum Bass was outbid in his attempt to purchase the home.

Bass was at first saddened to hear the home would not be his, Fox News writes.

“I’m feeling heartbroken today. As many of you have heard, we placed the winning bid on the iconic Brady Bunch house – at least that’s what we were told. The agent representing the estate informed us we made the winning bid which was WAY over the asking price) after the final deadline for all offers had passed – even writing up the ‘winning bid’ for my team after informing me of the good news,” Bass tweeted.

He called owning the iconic piece of real estate a “dream come true,” but was told shortly after that a corporate buyer would pay any price for the home so Bass pulled out of the bid.

The former pop star was later happy to hear that it had been HGTV who had bought the house.

“HGTV??! Aw man, I’d be pretty upset if it were anyone else, but how can you be mad at HGTV?? My television is stuck on that channel. Kudos HGTV, I know you will do the right thing with the house. That was always my biggest worry. I can smile again,” Bass tweeted.

Scott responded to Bass’ tweet saying he would “love to work” with him.

“Would LOVE to work with you,” Scott wrote. “This is such an iconic home and it really played an important part of my childhood reinforcing strong family values.”

The TV host is also reportedly in talks to play a part in the renovation of the house as well. Can you imagine Scott and Bass? This could be the beginning of an all-new HGTV partnership.

It is not yet known in what form Lance will join the HGTV project, but sources said that he could come on as producer or even host.

Details of HGTV’s intentions for the are home are few, but Zaslav said that the network “bring all the resources to bear to tell safe, fun stories with this beloved piece of American TV history.”