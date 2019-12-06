‘Property Brothers’ Star Jonathan Scott Surprises Girlfriend Zooey Deschanel on Stage for Christmas Sing-A-Long

Zooey Deschanel’s recent She & Him concert got a little bit more festive. The actress/singer’s boyfriend, Jonathan Scott, showed up at her band’s recent gig at the Metropolitan Opera House where they sang a rendition of “Little Saint Nick.” If that weren’t enough holiday spirit, the Property Brothers co-host even sported a festive Christmas center. Their duet was captured on Instagram by user [lildebbiesnackcakez], courtesy of E! News.

View this post on Instagram Some Christmas cheer @sheandhim A post shared by Meg Deb Bry (@lildebbiesnackcakez) on Dec 4, 2019 at 9:30pm PST

Deschanel is one-half of She & Him, a folk duo she formed with singer/songwriter M. Ward. Their first album, Volume One, was released back in 2008. They’re currently on tour through December.

Scott recently told the New Girl star that he loved her in a social media post during Thanksgiving. It was a big leap since their relationship was made public back in September when it was noticed that the two were in the audience of Dancing with the Stars together. The pair initially met while they were filming an episode of Carpool Karaoke when his brother and co-host Drew Scott were guests along with Deschanel and her sister, Emily. The couple later made their red carpet debut last month at the Critics’ Choice Documentary Awards in Brooklyn, New York.

Deschanel had also formally ended her four-year marriage to Jacob Pechenik in September. Prior to that, she was married to Death Cab for Cutie frontman Ben Gibbard from 2009 to 2012. Scott was previously married to Kelsey Ully from 2007 to 2010.

While she’s had numerous roles throughout her career on the big and small screen, Deschanel starred as Jess in the Fox sitcom New Girl, which aired from 2011 through 2018. The series was nominated for dozens of awards during its seven-season run, earning its lead a Critics’ Choice Television Award for Best Actress in a Television Series back in 2012.

Scott’s reality/renovation series, Property Brothers, also debuted in 2011. The show features the Scott twins who work as a team as a contractor and realtor who help breathe new life into otherwise run-down and neglected properties. It currently airs on HGTV.