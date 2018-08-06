‘Property Brothers’ Twin Jonathan Scott Beams From ‘Star Trek’ Convention Appearance

Property Brothers star Jonathan Scott showed off his inner Trekkie at the official Star Trek convention in Las Vegas this weekend, even wearing a pair of Vulcan ears to the event.

The official Star Trek Twitter page shared a photo of Scott sharing the stage with William Shatner, wearing a pair of Vulcan Ears and a red Starfleet jersey. Scott also shared a collage from the event, showing himself sitting in Captain Kirk’s captains chair on the Enterprise bridge, hanging out with Shatner and other fans.

What a great day at #STLV. Thanks for everything @WilliamShatner and @PaulCamuso. This was my first official day on vacation 🖖🏻 @StarTrek pic.twitter.com/QoU6MUdrMs — Jonathan Silver Scott (@MrSilverScott) August 5, 2018

“What a great day at #STLV. Thanks for everything [William Shatner] and [The Shatner Project’s Paul Camuso]. This was my first official day on vacation,” Scott wrote, adding a “live long and prosper” emoji.

While Scott is hanging out in Sin City, his twin brother Drew Scott is finally enjoying his honeymoon with wife Linda Phan. Drew and Phan got married back in May, but had to delay their honeymoon so the Scott brothers could film a new season of Property Brothers for HGTV in Nashville.

On Saturday, Drew shared a photo from his wedding to announce the start of his honeymoon in Ecuador.

The couple will be working with the WE Organization to help build communities. They previously helped the group in Kenya.

“There’s an incredible organization, WE, that we work with, if you know the big WE Days? And so we did a trip to Kenya last year with WE and we’re going to do another awareness trip to Ecuador, we’ll be helping build local communities,” Drew explained in an interview with E! News. “We built a school before when we were in Kenya before with the kids. It’s something where we’re bringing a bunch of family and friends with us so it’s kind of exciting. For us, we like doing things a little bit differently and to bring people with us on our honeymoon it’s kind of fun.”

The Scott brothers recently announced another new project. This December, they will be hosting a cruise called Sailing With The Scotts aboard the Royal Caribbean’s Mariner of the Seas. During the cruise, the 40-year-old brothers will meet fans during a trip from Miami to the Bahamas to share their home renovation tips, reports PEOPLE.

The duo also launched an Omaze charity contest to win a VIP ticket on the cruise and to get a virtual home makeover. You can donate as little as $10 for 100 entries in the contest. Proceeds go to the WE Organization’s WE Schools initiative.

“We’re so excited to have partnered with Omaze and some incredible celebrities who have offered their time to raise funds that will help give students the inspiration, mentorship, educational resources, tools and support they need to realize their potential and become the change-makers of their generation,” WE co-founder Craig Kielburger said in a statement.

Photo Credit: Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images