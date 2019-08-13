Celebrity

Priyanka Chopra Stirs up Social Media Over ‘Hypocrite’ Comment From Fan at Beautycon Event

Priyanka Chopra attended Beautycon in Los Angeles on Saturday, with the actress taking part in a […]

Priyanka Chopra attended Beautycon in Los Angeles on Saturday, with the actress taking part in a panel in which fans were invited to ask her questions. One woman addressed Chopra and accused her of being a hypocrite, referencing a February tweet by the star regarding the India-Pakistan conflict in which Chopra had written “Jai Hind,” which means “Victory to India,” along with the hashtag #IndianArmedForces.

“It was kind of hard hearing you talk about humanity because as your neighbor, a Pakistani, I know you’re a bit of a hypocrite,” Ayesha Malik said. “You are a UNICEF ambassador for peace and you’re encouraging nuclear war against Pakistan, there’s no winner in this. As a Pakistani, millions of people like me have supported you in your business…”

“I hear you, whenever you’re done venting,” Chopra responded. “Done? Done? Okay, cool. I have many many friends from Pakistan, and I am from India. War is not something that I’m really fond of, but I am patriotic, so…I’m sorry if I’ve hurt sentiments, to people who do love me, and have loved me. But I think all of us have a sort of middle ground that we all have to walk, just like you probably do as well.”

“The way you came at me right now, girl, don’t yell, we’re all here for love,” she continued. “Don’t yell. Don’t embarrass yourself. But we all walk that middle ground, but thank you for your enthusiasm and your question, and your voice.”

The 37-year-old had tweeted “Jai Hind” on the same day that India launched airstrikes in Pakistan after a suicide bombing in Kashmir, a region claimed by both countries. India’s strike resulted in a response from Pakistan and increased tensions between the two countries, both of whom are nuclear armed.

Last week, India revoked Jammu and Kashmir state’s autonomy when Prime Minister Narendra Modi revoked Article 370 of India’s constitution, prompting criticism from Pakistan.

After video of her response to Malik began circulating online, many people criticized Chopra, a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, for her words as well as her initial tweet.

However, several people also defended the star.

