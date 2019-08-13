Priyanka Chopra Stirs up Social Media Over ‘Hypocrite’ Comment From Fan at Beautycon Event

Priyanka Chopra attended Beautycon in Los Angeles on Saturday, with the actress taking part in a panel in which fans were invited to ask her questions. One woman addressed Chopra and accused her of being a hypocrite, referencing a February tweet by the star regarding the India-Pakistan conflict in which Chopra had written “Jai Hind,” which means “Victory to India,” along with the hashtag #IndianArmedForces.

“It was kind of hard hearing you talk about humanity because as your neighbor, a Pakistani, I know you’re a bit of a hypocrite,” Ayesha Malik said. “You are a UNICEF ambassador for peace and you’re encouraging nuclear war against Pakistan, there’s no winner in this. As a Pakistani, millions of people like me have supported you in your business…”

Priyanka Chopra tweeted during a time when we were this 👌🏽 close to sending nukes to one another. Instead of advocating for peace she tweeted in support of the Indian army pic.twitter.com/LhbMkOW59v — Ayesha Malik (@Spishaa) August 11, 2019

“I hear you, whenever you’re done venting,” Chopra responded. “Done? Done? Okay, cool. I have many many friends from Pakistan, and I am from India. War is not something that I’m really fond of, but I am patriotic, so…I’m sorry if I’ve hurt sentiments, to people who do love me, and have loved me. But I think all of us have a sort of middle ground that we all have to walk, just like you probably do as well.”

“The way you came at me right now, girl, don’t yell, we’re all here for love,” she continued. “Don’t yell. Don’t embarrass yourself. But we all walk that middle ground, but thank you for your enthusiasm and your question, and your voice.”

Priyanka Chopra gets an audience question calling her hypocritical — here’s her response. #beautycon pic.twitter.com/pS82qX1SQG — Lindsay Weinberg (@WeinbergLindsay) August 10, 2019

The 37-year-old had tweeted “Jai Hind” on the same day that India launched airstrikes in Pakistan after a suicide bombing in Kashmir, a region claimed by both countries. India’s strike resulted in a response from Pakistan and increased tensions between the two countries, both of whom are nuclear armed.

Last week, India revoked Jammu and Kashmir state’s autonomy when Prime Minister Narendra Modi revoked Article 370 of India’s constitution, prompting criticism from Pakistan.

Priyanka Chopra is incredibly condescending & arrogant: “girl, don’t yell, don’t embarrass yourself”. Also, imagine responding with “I have Pakistani friends” after being asked about supporting war between the two nuclear powers. pic.twitter.com/bLk8005dK6 — Sana Saeed (@SanaSaeed) August 12, 2019

Priyanka Chopra at BeautyCon: Women should empower one another #sisterhood Also Priyanka: watches a girl’s mic being snatched by security and does nothing, then proceeds to talk down to her in the most catty, condescending tone. pic.twitter.com/TwUPNMKgd5 — Anum R. Chagani (@Anumero_1) August 12, 2019

Priyanka Chopra, an extremely powerful woman who claims to be all about empowerment, trying to shut up another brown woman who’s rightfully upset AIN’T IT. I’m upset I supported her for so long. — sai (@Saisailu97) August 11, 2019

After video of her response to Malik began circulating online, many people criticized Chopra, a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, for her words as well as her initial tweet.

However, several people also defended the star.

This outrage against Priyanka Chopra tweeting in support of her country’s army (Indian army) after it was viciously attacked by terror funded groups of Pakistan is sickening. Also, tweeting in favour of your army is not supporting nuclear war. — Matilda Briggs (@CattyBriggs) August 12, 2019

That girl asking Priyanka chopra the question at beautycon LA was so obviously yelling at her. PC was absolutely right in telling her to stop yelling. She’s not a fucking politician so why are y’all so up her ass for simply saying jai hind?? — shreya (@shreyaa__m) August 12, 2019

