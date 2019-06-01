Priyanka Chopra Denies Meghan Markle Feud Reports

Priyanka Chopra has denied rumors that she and Meghan Markle are in a feud, saying that her friendship with the duchess remains strong.

Chopra is one of the many A-list stars said to be close friends with Markle, the Duchess of Sussex. However, a recent report by The Sun claimed that Markle and Chopra had a falling out and that their friendship was “broken.” On Friday, Chopra took to Twitter to set the record straight herself.

The report claimed that Chopra had visited Markle and her new baby, Archie. An anonymous source told The Sun that Chopra had lavished the royal newborn with Tiffany jewels as a gift to help mend fences with Markle. On Twitter, Chopra said that this was all a fabrication.

“While these are great gift ideas… this story is untrue, and I was actually in town for work,” Chopra wrote. “I hope whoever this ‘source’ is starts checking their facts more often.”

The rumors of a feud between the famous friends seem to have begun when Chopra was left off the short guest list for Markle’s baby shower. The Duchess of Sussex held the event in New York City, where Chopra spends a lot of time with her husband Nick Jonas. However, she did not attend.

In March, Chopra addressed this missed occasion on an episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. The actress flat-out denied many of the rumors surrounding the feud, the baby shower and her relationship with Markle in general.

“They said you didn’t go to her baby shower because you were pissed at her!” Cohen said.

“Oh my god. No, it’s not true,” Chopra replied.

Chopra and Markle’s connection began at the ELLE Women in Television dinner in 2016, before Markle was publicly connected to Prince Harry and the royal family. She and Chopra became friends, with a very public connection on social media. The two attended events and posed for selfies together before Markle left social media to comply with the rules of royal decorum.

Last year, Chopra even attended Markle’s lavish royal wedding. Chopra posted photos from the event along with a rain of compliments for Markle.

“You my friend.. were the epitome of grace, love and beauty. Every choice made at this wedding by you both will go down in history, not just because it was your wedding but because this incredible wedding stood for change and hope. Both things that the world needs desperately,” she wrote.