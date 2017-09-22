Priscilla Presley Reveals Why She Split From Elvis

Priscilla Presley, the former wife of Elvis Presley, is opening up about why she ended her relationship with the King of Rock n’ Roll.

On Friday, the 72-year-old made a surprise appearance on WSFM’s Jonesy and Amanda show to promote her Australian tour. During the interview, she explained how his “infidelities” led to their split.

“There’s a lot of temptation, a lot of infidelity and I just couldn’t live it any longer, I wasn’t willing to share my man,” she said. “It was just a very difficult lifestyle, rock n’ roll is not glamorous.”

Priscilla first met the “Suspicious Minds” singer when she was only 14-years-old. She is now embarking on a tour in which she plans to tell the “truth” about her life.

“I’m at a time in my life where I feel a lot more comfortable with people,” she said. “I’m asked so many questions all the time – there’s a lot of books that I have been glancing through that are just so altered and the truth is just not there.”

Priscilla says she will never be able to forgive herself if she died without telling the truth about Elvis, who passed away in 1977 from prescription drug abuse.

“I don’t want to leave this world in the hands of other people writing my story,” she said.

Priscilla plans to give her version of events on her tour, “Elvis and Me: An Evening with Priscilla Presley,” which begins in November.

In a previous interview conducted back in August, Priscilla spoke out about Elvis’ “inner demons.” She says that if he hadn’t died at the age of 42, Elvis would have continued to suffer from his personal problems.

“I think that he would always have his demons,” she said in an interview with ITV’s Good Morning Britain. “Elvis was a thinker. He was a searcher. His mother had demons. His father had demons. We all have demons, obviously. I don’t want to make it bigger than it is. They were a close family, but there was always a little bit of sadness in them.”

