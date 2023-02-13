Priscilla Presley Gives Bam Margera Two of Elvis' Personal Belongings

Priscilla Presley had some very special gifts to give to her friend, Bam Margera. According to TMZ, Priscilla gave Margera two personal items that formerly belonged to Elvis Presley. The news comes shortly after Priscilla and Margera met up following the Jackass alum's alleged sobriety relapse.

Priscilla reportedly found out that Margera's father was a huge Elvis fan. So, she paid it forward by gifting Margera some priceless memorabilia. She gave him one of Elvis' personal robes and a ring with what appears to be an amber-colored stone at the center. In a video that rapper Yelawolf posted to his Instagram Story, Margera expresses his excitement over being able to gift the robe to his father. When it comes to the ring, Margera apparently gave it to Yelawolf, as he believes that he is the new king of Rock 'n' Roll.

As previously stated, this news comes shortly after Margera and Priscilla sat down for lunch together. They were reportedly first introduced to each other via Priscilla's son, Navarone Garcia, whom Margera originally met through mutual friends in the music industry. Margera and Priscilla's meeting came amid a difficult time for both of them. The Jackass alum allegedly went through a sobriety relapse, which prompted his friend Steve-O to make a public plea to him.

"You say you want to have a relationship with your son, but your actions guarantee the exact opposite will happen...I've tried everything I can but I can't force you to get honest and do the work of recovery," Steve-O wrote. "I wish you could know how much I've hated feeling braced for news of your death, but you're making it clear that I have no other choice. You're dying, brother, and it sucks that I can't do anything to save you."

As for Priscilla, she's been navigating life after the untimely death of her daughter, Lisa Marie Presley. Lisa Marie died at the age of 54 after experiencing a reported heart-related emergency. Priscilla confirmed her daughter's passing via a statement that read, "It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us. She was the most passionate strong and loving woman I have ever known. We ask for privacy as we try to deal with this profound loss. Thank you for the love and prayers. At this time there will be no further comment."