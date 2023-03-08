Priscilla Presley Makes First Red Carpet Appearance Since Daughter Lisa Marie's Death

Priscilla Presley recently made her first red carpet event appearance since the death of her daughter, Lisa Marie. ET Canada reports that Presley Priscilla walked the red carpet at the premiere of Agent Elvis, a new Netflix animated series she co-created and lent her voice to. The series follows the fictional spy exploits of her late husband, Elvis Presley. The premiere was held at the Netflix Tudum Theater in Los Angeles, with Presley posing for photos outside ahead of the show's big debut.

Sadly, on Thursday, Jan. 12, Lisa Marie was rushed to the hospital after suffering a medical emergency. She died sometime later. The musician was 54 at the time of her death. In a statement announcing the terrible news, Presley wrote, "It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us. She was the most passionate strong and loving woman I have ever known. We ask for privacy as we try to deal with this profound loss. Thank you for the love and prayers. At this time there will be no further comment."

Following Lisa Marie's death it was revealed that the musician had named her eldest children — Keough and her late brother Benjamin — as the co-trustees of her trust in the event of her passing. Presley subsequently began a legal fight over her late daughter's wishes, stating that she does not believe the trust paperwork to be valid. In a statement on the matter, Presley said, "I loved Elvis very much as he loved me. Lisa is a result of our love. For anyone to think anything differently would be a travesty of the family legacy and would be disrespectful of what Elvis left behind in his life."

She went on to say, "There is an individual that bought their way into the family enterprise that is trying to speak on behalf of our family. This person is not a representative of Elvis or our family. Please allow us the time we need to work together and sort this out. Please ignore 'the noise.' As I have always been there for Elvis' legacy, our family and the fans, I will continue to forge a pathway forward with respect, honesty, dignity, integrity and love."

Entertainment Tonight reported that a source close to the situation stated that the past "few weeks" have been "very tense and heartbreaking few weeks" for two mourning women. "Riley has been mourning the loss of her mother and is heartbroken to have to deal with a trust dispute with a family member," the source said. "Priscilla is adamant that she has a valid case and that she will prevail in court. Riley and Priscilla aren't communicating at this time, but have been in communication through lawyers."