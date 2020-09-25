Princess Eugenie Expecting Her First Child With Husband Jack Brooksbank

✖

There's another royal baby on the way! Princess Eugenie and husband Jack Brooksbank announced Friday that they were expecting their first child together early next year. Sharing a photo of adorable teddy bear slippers, the royals broke the big news on Instagram, writing alongside a baby emoji, "Jack and I are so excited for early 2021...."

Buckingham Palace later confirmed the news, saying in a statement, "Her Royal Highness Princess Eugenie and Mr. Jack Brooksbank are very pleased to announce that they are expecting a baby in early 2021. The Duke of York and Sarah, Duchess of York, Mr. and Mrs. George Brooksbank, The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh are delighted with the news." This will be the first grandchild for Eugenie’s parents, Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, and Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip‘s ninth great-grandchild.

The news was met with thrilled responses from royal fans. "Congratulations. That's such good news!!" one person commented. "Little piece of joy in everything going on." Another chimed in, "CONGRATULATIONS!! Oh such wonderful news, absolutely delighted for you both!" while a third added, "Congratulations to you!! I’m so happy and excited for you to become a mother! Wishing all the best for Jack and the little one too!"

Eugenie, 30, and Jack, 34, wed in a stunning royal wedding at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle in October 2018. Before their wedding, they told ITV's This Morning they met during a ski vacation in Switzerland, and despite Eugenie questioning her husband's fashion choices at first, it was "butterflies" at the first meeting. After seven years of dating, Jack proposed during a trip to Nicaragua, which Eugenie told The One Show before the wedding took her by surprise.

"The lake was so beautiful. The light was just a special light I had never seen. I actually said, 'This is an incredible moment,' and then he popped the question, which was really surprising even though we have been together seven years," she recalled of the moment. The couple now lives together at Ivy Cottage on the grounds of Kensington Palace, close by to Prince William and Kate Middleton's home with their three children — Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis — so there will be plenty of royal playmates for the little one when it arrives.