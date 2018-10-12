Princess Eugenie Sends Lengthy List of Intense Wedding Rules to Guests

Princess Eugenie’s wedding to Jack Brooksbank will take place on Friday, Oct. 12, and the royal has reportedly prepared her guests for the event with a list of rules regarding the two-day celebration, Vanity Fair reports.

An information packet was distributed to those attending, asking guests not to bring presents, though Eugenie and Brooksbank have a wedding registry. Gifts should be sent to the Duke of York’s office at Buckingham Palace.

Videos by PopCulture.com

It’s reported that Eugenie has asked guests not to bring their cell phones or any cameras because “photography is not allowed in St George’s Chapel or Windsor Castle.” They have also been requested not to tweet about the nuptials or post photos on social media.

Guests will also be asked “to surrender mobile telephones, cameras, and any electronic devices used for image capture” to the reception following the ceremony, which will be held on Friday.

The 850 people attending are also required to bring two forms of identification to a farm shop in Windsor, where they be escorted onto minibuses and driven to the church, which has “limited toilet facilities” that can only be used from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. Guests are scheduled to be seated at 10:15 a.m.

Following the ceremony, the Queen will host an afternoon reception at Windsor Castle. In the evening, guests will celebrate at a smaller evening reception at Royal Lodge, the York family home.

The wedding will feature music by singer Andrea Bocelli and the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, while guests at the reception will enjoy a cake by London-based cake-maker Sophie Cabot. For the couple, Cabot is creating a “modern” red velvet and chocolate cake that will “incorporate the rich colors of autumn in its design and will be covered with detailed sugar work, including ivy.”

A second, festival-inspired party will follow on Saturday.

“There will be dodgems and funfair rides, coconut shies, lots of food stalls, loads of cocktails, bloody Marys for the hangovers and a festival vibe,” a source told The Times of the bash.

The theme of the wedding is said to be autumnal, with the bride choosing to incorporate wreaths, berries, and seasonal flowers.

Guests at the wedding are expected to include royal family members including Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, who will serve as a page boy and bridesmaid, respectively, as well as A-list stars like George and Amal Clooney, David and Victoria Beckham and Robbie Williams. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will also attend, though they will reportedly skip Saturday’s festivities to travel for their royal tour.

Photo Credit: Getty / Samir Hussein