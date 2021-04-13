How Prince Harry Reportedly Feels About Leaving Pregnant Meghan Markle for Prince Philip's Funeral

✖

Prince Harry on Monday returned to the U.K. to be with his family for his grandfather Prince Philip's funeral. The Duke of Sussex made the trip across the pond, his first in more than a year, alone, as wife Meghan Markle had "been advised by her physician not to travel," as she is currently nearing the end of her pregnancy with their second child. Expected to remain in the U.K. "for a week," the distance between him and his wife has reportedly been difficult for Harry.

Shortly after Harry touched down in London and began quarantining at Frogmore Cottage, he and Markle's former residence, a source opened up to Us Weekly about how Harry is holding up being away from his wife. According to the source, Harry is "already really missing Meghan and Archie," their son who will turn 2 in May, "and has been FaceTiming them every day to check in." The source said the prince and his wife speak "a few times a day because he worries [about] leaving her when she’s so far along in her pregnancy." The couple announced in February that they are expecting their second child together, with their baby girl set to arrive this summer.

Harry's trip back home follows drama within the royal family following he and Markle's March interview with Oprah Winfrey, which reportedly had the Palace on damage control after the couple raised a number of alarming allegations. In that interview, Harry indicated that his relationship with some members of his family were strained. Following Philip's April 9 death at the age of 99, it had initially been unclear if Harry would return home for his grandfather’s funeral, though Buckingham Palace confirmed on Saturday he would be in attendance.

According to one source who spoke to the Daily Mail, Markle was supportive in her husband's decision and "she left it up to him as to whether or not she would attend the funeral." The source said Markle's "main concern right now is supporting Harry" and she "said it's during these times when family should come together, put their differences aside and unite as one. She said this is what Prince Philip would want and that she's willing to forgive and move forward." Markle reportedly "said this is the opportune time" for her husband "to mend his relationship with his brother and his dad."

The Duke of Edinburgh's funeral is scheduled to take place Saturday at St. George's Chapel. Due to U.K. government guidelines due to COVID, only 30 people, Philip's immediate family, will be in attendance. PEOPLE reports the military bearer party of his coffin and the Dean of Windsor David Conner and the Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby are permitted to be extra to that 30 figure.