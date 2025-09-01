Princess Diana Time Capsule Is Opened After 34 Years

Princess Diana’s time capsule, which she buried in 199, has been re-opened in commemoration of her 29th death anniversary. She buried it six years before her 1997 death at the Great Ormand Street Hospital (GOSH) in London, E! News reports.

As for what’s in the time capsule, there are some gems. The time capsule included a Kylie Minogue CD Rhythm of Love from 1990, and a Casio pocket TV.

Also included are a passport, a copy of the Sunday Times newspaper from the date of the time capsule’s burial and a photo of Diana, per NBC News. Some of the artifacts had water damage, making it difficult to keep, but photos taken of their retrieval show that most of the items are intact after nearly 35 years.

The time capsule was created out of a charitable effort. The late beloved princess, who became president of GOSH in 1989 and visited the hospital several times before her death, helped two children who won a competition run by British children’s TV show Blue Peter pick the items included in the time capsule. The lead-encased wooden box was originally buried as part of the foundation for the hospital’s Variety Club Building. The building opened in 1994. The time capsule was originally intended to remain sealed for centuries, but officials dug it up early ahead of the construction of a new children’s cancer center.

The time capsule isn’t the only cherished item from Diana’s past that has resurfaced recently. Her brother, Charles Spencer, shared a throwback photo of him and his late sister as children last month.

“A long ago summer, by the swimming pool at our childhood home, Park House, Sandringham,” he wrote on an Instagram post, which shows them in swimsuits. “Diana and I both proudly showing off our swimming badges (sewn onto our swimming costumes). These were awarded (sparingly) by Mrs. Lansdowne, a fairly terrifying but very gifted swimming instructor, who came to stay each year,” he explained. “We were never out of that pool.”