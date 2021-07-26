Princess Diana's Niece Kitty Spencer Marries Millionaire Michael Lewis

✖

Lady Kitty Spencer, niece of the late Princess Diana, married millionaire fashion tycoon Michael Lewis on Saturday, July 24 in Italy, The Daily Mail reports. The couple's wedding was held at Villa Aldobrandini in Frascati, Italy and was attended by numerous family members including Spencer's brothers Louis Spencer, Viscount Althorp and Samuel Aitken, who walked her down the aisle, and her sisters, twins Eliza and Amelia.

Other guests included Viscountess Emma Weymouth and her husband Ceawlin Thynn, the Marquess of Bath; pop star Pixie Lott and her boyfriend Oliver Cheshire; Idris Elba's wife Sabrina and Made In Chelsea star Mark Vandelli. Spencer's cousins, Prince William and Prince Harry, were seemingly not in attendance, though the 30-year-old had attended both prince's weddings. Lewis, 62, has three adult children from his previous marriage, who were at the ceremony.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dolce&Gabbana (@dolcegabbana)

Spencer had reportedly been in Italy for a week prior to her wedding. Over the weekend, she wore five gowns made for her by Dolce & Gabbana, three of which were for her wedding day. For the ceremony, she chose a Victorian inspired lace gown with a high neck, puffed shoulders, delicate buttons down the front, long sleeves and a lengthy train, which she followed with a double organza hand-painted silk gown embellished with flowers and crystals. Later in the evening, she changed into a gold and silver beaded dress for dancing. For Friday night's dinner, she wore an illusion baby-blue tulle gown and cape embroidered with cross-stitched flowers, and Sunday's dress was a Mikado silk gown adorned with applique flowers and double duchesse ribbons.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dolce&Gabbana (@dolcegabbana)

Spencer and Lewis reportedly became engaged in December 2019, and Spencer told Town & Country in a May interview that she has no interest in discussing her private life. "I feel less vulnerable when I don’t discuss things like my love life. I just think, 'Really, what’s that got to do with anyone else?'" she explained. "It shouldn’t make a difference to anyone’s day. Who I love or don’t love, or have a crush on or don’t have a crush on, or go on a date with, I don’t know why that should be what somebody reads over their cornflakes. As long as I keep it sacred, then it can remain so. As soon as I don’t, I don’t think you can get it back."

"It’s not that I don’t place an importance on love," she added. "It’s because, for me, love is the most important thing in the world, and I will protect it with all my heart by not making it a topic of discussion. You open yourself up to other people having opinions, and it just isn’t relevant to anybody’s life but mine and my family’s."