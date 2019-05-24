What Prince William’s Nickname Is for Princess Charlotte

To the world she’s Princess Charlotte, but at home the 4-year-old royal is know by a very different nickname. Prince William revealed his adorable nickname for his only daughter in a video shared by Kensington Palace, which showed the toddler exploring the garden mom Kate Middleton designed for the Chelsea Flower Show.

In the clip, Princess Charlotte could be seen wandering the space while the Duke of Cambridge took a turn on a rope swing at the center of the garden. He jokingly asked his little girl to lend him a hand while he swung.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Mignonette,” he called out in the video. “Give me a push.”

Princess Charlotte isn’t the only young royal with a cute nickname. Daily Mail reported that a woman walking her dog came across Prince George and Princess Charlotte playing in a stream near grandmother Carole Middleton’s home in Berkshire, England. The woman alleged that George came up to pet her dog, and she and the youngster exchanged small talk, during which he revealed his unusual nickname.

“Just to be friendly, I engaged in a bit of small talk, and I asked George what his name was, even though obviously I knew it,” she said. “To my astonishment, he said, ‘I’m called Archie,’ with a big smile on his face. I don’t know why he calls himself Archie, but kids often play with their names and I think it’s lovely.”

Daily Mail also reported that Prince George has other nicknames he’s called. At school he goes by PG, and his parents call him PG Tips. The newspaper reported that Tips is a brand of tea in the United Kingdom. He also reportedly goes by Tips.

The adorable moniker is French in origins and comes from the word “mignon,” which means “small and sweet.” William, 36, did not elaborate on the name, or reveal how long he’s been calling his daughter that. However, it appeared in the video that she was quite familiar with it, as she responded immediately.

The Duchess of Cambridge designed the garden space her husband and children can be seen playing in with designers Andree Davies and Adam White, PEOPLE reported. The team wanted to create a “Back to Nature”-themed garden. The space features a tree house with a swing seat hanging from it as the focal point. She and her co-designers created the garden to encourage “creative play and discovery for all generations.”

“In recent years I have focused much of my work on the early years, and how instrumental they are for outcomes later in life,” she said on Twitter and Instagram. “I believe that spending time outdoors when you are young can play a role in laying the foundations for children to become happy, healthy adults.”

Kate first announced that she was working on the garden in February, CNN reported. She said at the time that the space would include stepping stones, hollow logs, a water feature, swing set, campfire and plants. Kensington Palace released a statement about the plans when they were unveiled.

“The design includes many natural elements that aim to stimulate active play, promoting the benefits of laying the foundations of physical health from a young age,” the palace said. “It is proven that nature is good for well-being, so the garden is aiming to inspire interaction with the natural environment through its multisensory, green and blue plant scheme.”

Photo credit: Getty Images