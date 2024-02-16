Prince Willam Reportedly Made Decision to Snub Prince Harry During King Charles Visit

The Prince of Wales allegedly gave brother Prince Harry a cold reception during a recent visit. A few hours after Harry received word of the diagnosis of his father, King Charles III, the 39-year-old was on a plane, travelling more than 5,000 miles to be with him for the first time since the king's coronation in May 2023. It was hoped the crisis would lead to an improvement in the brothers' fractured relationship, but that didn't happen.

During his 45 minutes with the monarch, Harry did not spend a single moment with Prince William. Within 24 hours, Harry was back home in Montecito, California with his family.

A source told In Touch that the brothers remained estranged as ever. "William is in no rush to spend time with Harry," the insider said. "The brutal bottom line is that he could easily have seen him but declined because he feels it's too little, too late."

Additionally, Meghan Markle, 42, did not accompany her husband on his trip. Markle has been outspoken about how the royal family failed to protect her from the savage UK press, and Harry has admitted that he and William came to blows over her.

Despite stepping down from royal duties, the couple continues to harbor resentments. "Meghan staying behind is a very clear sign there's no chance of Harry returning to the fold," the insider told In Touch. "He's adamant the U.S. is his home now."

Still, things might be warming up with his father. "Harry was absolutely devastated to learn the cancer news," the source said. "Despite their estrangement, Harry's love toward his father hasn't wavered." Charles' diagnosis is especially painful for Harry, who lost his mother, Princess Diana, at the age of 12. "It goes without saying he's terrified of losing his only remaining parent, even though everyone — Harry included — is extremely optimistic about the king's prognosis."

Charles was initially hospitalized for an enlarged prostate but was later diagnosed with a more serious condition. "Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer," announced Buckingham Palace on Feb. 5. "His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties."

When Prince William attended the London Air Ambulance Charity Gala Dinner two days later, after taking several weeks off to be with his wife, Kate Middleton, 42, after her own surgery, he thanked well-wishers for their support. "I'd like to take this opportunity to say thank you also for the kind messages of support for Catherine and my father, especially in recent days," the 41-year-old said. "It means a great deal to us all."