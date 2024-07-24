Prince William and Kate Middleton Hiring for Important Kensington Palace Role

Kensington Palace is looking for a new assistant secretary to help the Prince and Princess of Wales 'maximize impact across the constituent nations of the UK.'

If you speak Welsh and have great communication skills, you just may have a chance to join Prince William and Kate Middleton's team at Kensington Palace. The Prince and Princess of Wales are hiring a new assistant private secretary for Wales and the U.K., but you need very specific skill set if you wish to land the job in the British Royal Family.

"This is an exciting opportunity to join the dedicated team at Kensington Palace, supporting TRH the Prince and Princess of Wales," an online job listing shared by the Palace states. The new Assistant Private Secretary for Wales & U.K. will be responsible for leading "the planning and delivery for most of TRH's public engagements in Wales, Scotland, and Northern Ireland." The role, which will be 37.5 hours weekly, will also include contributing to "the development of the Household's strategy to maximize impact across the constituent nations of the U.K., with a particular focus on Wales."

But not just anyone can land the job. The Wales are looking for a candidate "with a proven ability to build productive relationships with a wide range of individuals and institutions. You will have a proactive, hands-on approach while operating in a small and agile team, and a strong understanding of Welsh communities, affairs, government and business." The candidate must have "excellent communication and organizational skills," with William and Princess Kate also seeking someone who is fluent in Welsh, as "conversational Welsh is essential, and fluent Welsh, both written and spoken, is desirable."

Welsh is a notoriously difficult language to learn and master, and according to the country's official tourism site, Welsh is the oldest language in Britain, dating back over 4,000 years. King Charles III famously learned Welsh with the help of Dr. Edward "Tedi" Millward ahead of his investiture ceremony for the traditional title for the heir to the throne in July 1969. He went on to become the longest-serving Prince of Wales, serving in the role for 64 years. William and Kate were named the new Prince and Princess of Wales after King Charles became the new British monarch in September 2022 following Queen Elizabeth's passing.

"Today, I am proud to create him Prince of Wales, Tywysog Cymru, the country whose title I have been so greatly privileged to bear during so much of my life and duty," Charles said during his first speech as the new British monarch. "With Catherine beside him, our new Prince and Princess of Wales will, I know, continue to inspire and lead our national conversations, helping to bring the marginal to the center ground where vital help can be given."

Since then, William has taken up learning Welsh, with St. Thomas' Church's Rev. Steven Bunting telling PEOPLE following the Wales' visit to the country that William "talked about learning Welsh and shared some Welsh phrases he's trying to do."

As for the open position of assistant private secretary for Wales and the U.K., the hiring process has been outsourced by the Palace to recruitment agency Odgers Berndtson. A salary is unclear. The position is now closed to applicants, per the listing.