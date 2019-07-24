Prince William and Kate Middleton’s Children Didn’t Meet Baby Archie Until Two Months After His Birth

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry welcomed their first child, Archie Harrison, in May, with the infant getting visits from a number of his royal family members in the days after his birth.

Three people he did not initially meet were Prince William and Kate Middleton‘s children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, with royal reporter Emily Andrews telling Yahoo UK‘s The Royal Box that the cousins did not meet until this month, when they all attended a charity polo match that William and Harry were playing in.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“It was interesting actually, that polo match, because it was the first time that Charlotte and George had actually met Archie,” Andrews said. “They hadn’t actually met him for two months, so that polo match was lovely.”

She added that William and Kate had previously met their nephew shortly after he was born during a visit to Markle and Harry’s home, Frogmore Cottage in Windsor.

“Yes Kate and Will had been there to see Archie at Frogmore Cottage, but they hadn’t taken their children with them,” Andrews said. “So that was the moment at the polo match where all three of the Cambridge kids got to meet Archie.”

The match, which took place on July 10, was part of the King Power Royal Charity Polo Day at the Billingbear Polo Club in Berkshire, with the royals raising funds for a number of chosen charities.

Markle, Middleton and their children were all photographed at the event, with Markle holding baby Archie as they stood next to Middleton and Louis, who had adorably borrowed his mom’s sunglasses.

Middleton and her kids later took a break to enjoy lunch, which the Duchess of Cambridge served in the back of an SUV as George took a quick rest and Louis sat on his mom’s lap.

Royal correspondent Rebecca English called the event “royal baby heaven” on Twitter, adding that Prince George had found himself a polo mallet and that Louis had to be chased down by his mom after he made a break for the horses.

After meeting their new cousin, the Cambridge kids and their parents headed to Mustique, a private island in the Caribbean, for their summer holiday, which is reportedly where George celebrated his recent 6th birthday.

To celebrate the occasion, the palace shared three new photographs of the young prince, taken by his mom.

These two photographs were taken recently in the gardens at Kensington Palace by The Duchess of Cambridge. Thank you everyone for your lovely messages on Prince George’s Birthday! 🎂 pic.twitter.com/2LBr0wdzy1 — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) July 21, 2019

Photo Credit: Getty / Samir Hussein