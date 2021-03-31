Prince William Reportedly 'Struggling to Hold Back' His Side of the Story After Harry and Meghan Markle Interview

✖

The world is still quaking from the shocking information-filled bombshells Meghan Markle and Prince Harry released in their tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey –– some of the largest reveals being the factor that racism played in the birth of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's first child Archie and the tension between Markle and her sister-in-law, Kate Middleton. Following the major announcement from the couple, sources tell US Weekly that the royal family is responding quietly to both issues, but Prince William is having a hard time holding his tongue. “The queen is insisting that the royals handle the matter privately,” the source shares, adding that Queen Elizabeth II “thinks that retaliating will only add fuel to the fire and make the situation worse.” However, “William is struggling to hold back,” the source adds. “He wants to get his side out there.”

The insider says the Duke of Cambridge's intention in speaking out is “firstly to protect [his wife] Kate [Middleton]” against Meghan’s claims that Duchess Kate made her cry over a bridesmaid dress disagreement prior to her and Harry's 2018 wedding. He's also looking to "clear the racial allegations," the source admits. After Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's interview, the source says the Duke of Cambridge was in “total shock over hearing what Meghan and Harry said.” Another source close to the royals adds that Prince William is “fuming” over his brother’s comments and “absolutely does not support speaking out against the crown.”

Prince William and his wife have grown much closer following the explosive news, according to the source, calling Duchess Kate the Prince's "pillar of strength throughout this whole ordeal." “They lean on each other for support during difficult times and will talk through their problems,” the insider said. While they've managed to come closer, it seems the brothers' relationship may not be fixed any time soon.

Prince Harry briefly touched on he and his brother's recent rough patch in the interview, admitting that he loves his brother very much, but he believes their royal duties have forced him to choose a side. “I love William to bits. We’ve been through hell together, and we have a shared experience, but we are on different paths.” “My brother can’t leave that system,” he said. “I can’t speak for him. But with that relationship and that control and the fear by the U.K. tabloids, it’s a toxic environment. But I will always be there for him. I will always be there for my family. And as I said, I’ve tried to help them to see what has happened.”