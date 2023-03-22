Prince William Denounces Racism Targeting Youth Soccer Club, But Meghan Markle Supporters Are Taking Issue

Prince William has taken a stand against the racism that has plagued a youth soccer team in Bedford, England. While William's words are important and necessary, some Meghan Markle supporters are surprised to see the heir to the throne take such a public stance against racism. After all, as Prince Harry previously related, he was disappointed that the royal family did not make a public statement regarding the racist abuse that Meghan has faced.

Sky News reported that William sent a letter to Alpha United Juniors, which consists of players as young as seven years old, to share how "deeply concerned" he was about the racism that the team has faced on the field. He added in his letter, "Racism and abuse has no place in our society. Abhorrent behaviour of this nature must stop now and all those responsible be held to account." The publication noted that the Prince of Wales has contacted the Football Association (FA), the governing body of soccer in England of which he is the president, about the team's claims.

According to PEOPLE, Mohammed Waheed, chair of Alpha United, wrote to the palace in January about issues facing the team. William then wrote a letter in response, which was sent over in February. Considering how serious this issue is, it's important to see the Prince of Wales denounce racism in such a strong way. Although, that doesn't mean that Meghan's supporters haven't taken note of William's lack of public response about the racism that she has faced as a member of the royal family.