Prince William and Prince Harry’s Cousin Has Died

Prince William and Prince Harry are mourning the death of their cousin, Rosie Roche.

Roche, the granddaughter of Princess Diana’s uncle, Edmund Roche, making her the Prince of Wales and the Duke of Sussex’s second cousin, died at her family’s home in Norton, Wiltshire, on Monday, July 14. She was 20.

An inquest at Wiltshire and Swindon coroner’s court Monday heard that Roche was found deceased in the home by her mother and sister after she began packing for a vacation with friends, according to The Times. According to the outlet, a firearm was found nearby, and Grant Davies, the area coroner, said police “have deemed the death as non-suspicious and there was no third-party involvement.”

Further information isn’t available at this time. The coroner has opened an investigation, which has been adjourned until Oct. 25.

Roche was a first-year student at Durham University studying English literature at the time of her death. While attending the university, Roche also contributed to an arts and culture publication based in the northeast.

“University College staff and students are extremely saddened by the tragic death of Rosie Roche,” Professor Wendy Powers, the principal of University College at Durham University, said in a statement. “Rosie was a first-year student studying for an English Literature degree. Rosie had settled into the university and college beautifully and had lots of friends. She was loved for her creativity, energy, her love of books, poetry and travel among many other talents. She will be sorely missed. Our thoughts and condolences are with Rosie’s family and friends, and we are offering support to those affected at this extremely difficult time.”

According to an obituary published by the Yorkshire Post on Saturday, Roche was the “darling daughter of Hugh and Pippa, incredible sister to Archie and Agatha, Granddaughter to Derek and Rae Long.” Her family is planning to lay Roche to rest in a private service, and a memorial service will be held at a later date.

William and Harry haven’t publicly commented on Roche’s passing at this time. Her death follows the death of British financier Thomas Kingston, the husband of Lady Gabriella and former boyfriend of Pippa Middleton, in February of last year at the age of 45.