Royal Family Member Thomas Kingston Has Died

The British Royal Family has lost a member, with the death of Thomas Kingston, the son-in-law to Prince & Princess Michael of Kent. He was 45. Kingston was married to Lady Gabriella Windsor.

Royal Central reports that Kingston was found dead at an address in Gloucestershire on Sunday. "Tom was an exceptional man who lit up the lives of all who knew him," reads a statement from Mr Kingston's immediate family. "His death has come as a great shock to the whole family and we ask you to respect our privacy as we mourn his passing."

The King and Queen have been informed, with a Buckingham Palace spokesperson saying, "The King and the Queen have been informed of Thomas's death and join Prince and Princess Michael of Kent and all those who knew him in grieving a much-loved member of the family. In particular, Their Majesties send their most heartfelt thoughts and prayers to Gabriella and to all the Kingston family."

According to Royal Central, Kingston's death is not considered suspicious, but the coroner's office will investigate to determine the cause of death.

Kingston and Windsor married at St George's Chapel in May 2019, in a ceremony that was attended by the late Queen Elizabeth II and other members of The Royal Family. They had no children.