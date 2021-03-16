Prince Philip's Health Update Provided by Royal Sources Following Return From Hospital

✖

On Tuesday, it was reported that Prince Philip, the husband of Queen Elizabeth II, was released from the hospital following a month-long stay. Since that news emerged, a royal source spoke with PEOPLE about the prince's condition. According to the source, the Duke of Edinburgh is in "good spirits" amid his health struggle.

In addition to saying that Philip is in "good spirits" at the moment, the source also confirmed that he was back at his residence at Windsor Castle and that he reunited with Elizabeth on Tuesday morning. The insider stated, "The Duke of Edinburgh has today been discharged from King Edward VII's Hospital and has returned to Windsor Castle, following treatment for an infection and a successful procedure for a pre-existing condition." They added, "His Royal Highness wishes to thank all the medical staff who looked after him at both King Edward VII's Hospital and St Bartholomew's Hospital, and everyone who has sent their good wishes."

This update about Philip's health comes about one month after he was admitted into the hospital. On Feb. 16, he was admitted to a London hospital, but he was subsequently transferred to another hospital for a heart procedure. He then went back to the first hospital to continue treatment. In total, the prince was in the hospital for 28 days, his longest stay ever. During a visit to a COVID-19 vaccination center in South London, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, shared an update about Philip's condition following his heart procedure. Camilla, who is married to Philip and Elizabeth's eldest son, Prince Charles, said that the royal family heard that "he's slightly improving," which was "very good news." She went on to say that it "hurts at moments" and that the family has kept their "fingers crossed" for his recovery.

Philip's hospitalization came amid a dramatic time for the royal family. The prince's grandson, Prince Harry, and his wife, Meghan Markle, recently spoke out about their experience with the royal family during an interview with Oprah Winfrey. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex claimed that an unnamed member of the royal family (whom he clarified was not Elizabeth or Philip) raised concerns about how dark their children would be. Markle also said that she experienced suicidal thoughts while she was a working member of the royal family. In response, Buckingham Palace released a statement in which they noted that they were "saddened" to hear about Harry and Markle's time with the royal family and that the "issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning."