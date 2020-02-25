Michael Jackson’s Son Blanket Is All Grown up as He Celebrates 18th Birthday With Siblings Paris and Prince

Michael Jackson’s youngest son Blanket Jackson celebrated his 18th birthday with siblings Paris Jackson and Prince Jackson on Friday. Both of his older siblings also posted tributes to Blanket, who changed his name to Bigi in 2015, on Instagram as well. The thee siblings are very close, with Prince and Bigi even co-hosting a YouTube movie review show.

“My little brother is a legal adult today,” Paris, 21, wrote on Instagram Friday, along with a collection of new and throwback photos. “What the f—. I used to change his diapers. This is such a trip. Proud of the handsome, intelligent, insightful, funny, and kind young man he has become. He likes privacy so that’s all I gotta say. HBD lil bro.”

Prince, 23, shared several photos and videos from Bigi’s birthday dinner at the Japanese restaurant Yamashiro in Los Angeles, repots PEOPLE. “Thank you @yamashirola and @chefvallerie for helping us celebrate Bigi’s 18th bday!!” Prince captioned one photo. Another picture revealed that Prince’s girlfriend Molly was at the dinner.

Prince graduated from Loyola Marymount University in May 2019 and shared a photo with Bigi after graduation. A source told PEOPLE last year the two brothers are close friends today.

“Prince and Bigi are best friends,” a family friend told the magazine. “They share a lot of interests like science and sci-fi.”

Although Bigi does not have a public Instagram account, he can be seen on Prince’s YouTube channel Film Family. The bothers are joined by some of their friends and cousin Taj Jackson as they review major movies and discuss their favorite films. The channel launched with a review of Avengers Endgame and their most recent video covered Sonic the Hedgehog.

In October, Prince told Access Hollywood his siblings are so close because only they can understand the unique circumstances of their childhood.

“Just like in that situation you have a bond with them because nobody else really understands how you grew up or how you were raised. But they 100 percent understand you and it’s a very raw, unfiltered relationship,” Prince explained, reports E! News. “And especially you know when there’s a lot of people who may not have the best intentions for you, it’s very easy to get caught up in a lot of fake personalities, so I think it’s only made us stronger as siblings to have that bond, to have that very real relationship and raw relationship with each other, that we know it’s always love.”

Jackson died in June 2009 at age 50. Bigi was only 7 years old at the time.

