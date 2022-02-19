Prince Harry’s Lawyer Claims Royal Doesn’t ‘Feel Safe’ Traveling With His Kids to UK

Prince Harry has some safety concerns regarding traveling with his two children Archie, 2, and Lilibet, 8 months, whom he shares with his wife Meghan Markle. In a court hearing held on Friday, an attorney for Prince Harry claims the royal no longer feels safe when traveling with his children in the U.K. “given the security arrangements applied to him.”

“It goes without saying that he does want to come back to see family and friends and to continue to support the charities that are so close to his heart,” lawyer Shaheed Fatima said of Harry. “Most of all, this is and always will be, his home.” According to AP News, Harry wasn’t present for the hearing.

The British government’s lawyer Robert Palmer dismissed Harry’s request as “unarguable and unmeritorious.”

Prince Harry threatened to file court documents last month in response to a Home Office decision shutting down his requests to secure funds for private security while he’s in the U.K.

“Prince Harry inherited a security risk at birth, for life. He remains sixth in line to the throne, served two tours of combat duty in Afghanistan, and in recent years his family has been subjected to well-documented neo-Nazi and extremist threats,” the statement read. “While his role within the Institution has changed, his profile as a member of the Royal Family has not. Nor has the threat to him and his family.”

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex personally fund a private security team for their family, yet that security cannot replicate the necessary police protection needed whilst in the U.K.,” the statement continued. “In the absence of such protection, Prince Harry and his family are unable to return to his home.”

Prince Harry even told the court in his January statement that he was willing to pay for security out of his own money so “as not to impose on the British taxpayer.””The goal for Prince Harry has been simple,” Harry’s January statement read, “to ensure the safety of himself and his family while in the U.K. so his children can know his home country.”