Prince Harry Slammed as 'Woke Snowflake' by Oasis Alum

Former Oasis frontman Noel Gallagher didn't hold back when discussing Prince Harry's alleged rift with the royal family. In an expletive-filled interview with The Sun, which came on the heels of Harry’s own recent headline-making interviews, the British rocker slammed the Duke of Sussex as a "f–ing woke snowflake."

Getting candid with his thoughts on the feud, Gallagher said Harry was "coming across like a typical f–ing woke snowflake, f–ing arsehole" and advised the royal to not "be f–ing dissing your family because there's no need for it." He also had some words for Harry's wife, Meghan Markle, stating that "this is what happens when you get involved with Americans." Reflecting on what has been dubbed a tumultuous relationship between Harry and his older brother Prince William, Gallagher said he feels "that f–ing lad's pain," explaining that William has "a f–ing younger brother shooting his f–ing mouth off with s– that is just so unnecessary." The musician, who famously feuded with his younger brother, former bandmate Liam Gallagher, which eventually led the band to split in 2009, added that he'd "like to think I was always the William."

Gallagher's remarks, which earned praise British broadcaster Piers Morgan, one of Harry and Markle's most outspoken critics, came just three months after Harry opened up about his relationship with his family. Sitting down with Oprah Winfrey in March for a tell-all interview, the royal said that while he loves his brother "to bits" and they have "been through hell together and we have a shared experience," they are currently "on different paths" and their "relationship is space at the moment." He added that "time heals all things."

While his remarks have led to numerous headlines about a rift in the royal family, his uncle, Prince Edward, recently noted that any tension in the British royal family is something all families experience. In an interview with CNN, Edward said that while troubles have been"“difficult… that's families for you." He added, "weirdly we've all been there before -- we've all had excessive intrusion and attention in our lives" and said "we've all dealt with it in slightly different ways, and listen, we wish them the very best of luck."

The alleged rift between Harry and William, as well as other members of the family, began was sparked before the royal and Markle announced in January 2020 they would be stepping back as senior royals. They relocated to the U.S., where they now live in California with 2-year-old son Archie and newborn daughter Lilibet. Harry is reportedly set to travel back to the U.K. and reunite with his family for a July unveiling of a Princess Diana statue.