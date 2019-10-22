Prince Harry Reveals Whether He and Meghan Markle Will Move to Africa With Archie

It’s been rumored that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle might make Africa their permanent home following family controversy, however, in ITV’s new documentary Harry & Meghan: An African Journey, the Duke of Sussex stated that he, his wife and son will not be uprooting their lives from Frogmore Cottage in Windsor despite the fact that both have a special place in their heart for the continent.

“I don’t know where we could live in Africa at the moment,” he said. “We just came from Cape Town, that would be an amazing place to base ourselves, of course, it would. But with all the problems that are going on there, I just don’t see how we’d be able to really make as much difference as we’d want to without the issues and the judgement of how we would be with those surroundings.”

He added, “It’s a very hard place to live when you know what’s going on. And then you’re sort of, again, slightly disconnected from it.”

Although they won’t be raising their son Archie there, they don’t plan on stopping their efforts to better the environment for the locals.

“The rest of our lives, especially for our life’s work, will be predominately focused on Africa — on conservation,” the Duke of Sussex mentioned. “There are 19 more countries across the continent. Three’s a lot of things to be done. There’s a lot of problems here.”

“Ever since I came to this continent as a young boy, trying to cope with something I can never possibly describe, Africa has held me in an embrace that I will never forget,” he continued. “I feel incredibly fortunate for that.”

Both Harry and Markle have close ties to Africa. Harry traveled there when he was in his teens and refers to it as “his second home.” Back in 2006, he started his charity, Sentebale, in Lesotho as efforts to help children in that area. He also became the president of African Parks and patron of the Rhino Conservation Botswana.

The mom-of-one also became a Global Ambassador for World Vision Canada in 2016, which allowed her to travel to Rwanda for the Clean Water Campaign. Then both of them traveled to Botswana that same year while they were early in their relationship and again the next year to celebrate her 36th birthday.

Their most recent tour to Africa, which wrapped early this month, marked their first as a family of three.