Prince Harry Requests to Be Called Just ‘Harry’ in First UK Appearance Since Royal Exit

Prince Harry appeared at the Travalyst Sustainable Tourism Summit in Edinburgh, Scotland on Wednesday where he spoke to attendees, but first he had a request. The Daily Mail reports that before the Duke of Sussex spoke, the host, Ayesha Hazarika, told the crowd that Harry wanted to be referred to only by his first name.

“He’s made it clear we that we are all just to call him ‘Harry,’” Hazarika said. “So ladies and gentlemen, please give a big, warm, Scottish welcome to Harry.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Harry is in the U.K. for a number of official appearances, which will be some of his last before he officially steps back as a senior working royal this spring. On Friday, he will visit Abbey Road Studios in London to record a song for the upcoming Invictus Games with Jon Bon Jovi, and he will be joined for five additional appearances next week by Meghan Markle and, potentially, the couple’s son, Archie.

In addition to their engagements, Harry and Markle will reportedly attend the Commonwealth Service for Commonwealth Day at Westminster Abbey in London on March 9. A source told Entertainment Tonight that the pair is expected to continue to attend family events such as Commonwealth Day and the annual Trooping the Colour when invited by Queen Elizabeth II.

The Duke’s request to be addressed simply as “Harry” on Wednesday comes after it was reported that he and Markle would no longer actively use their HRH titles, though they will retain the prefix.

In addition, it has been confirmed that the couple will no longer use the word “Royal” in their branding, as they had previously debuted an Instagram handle and website titled “Sussex Royal.”

“As The Duke and Duchess will no longer be considered full-time working Members of The Royal Family, it was agreed that use of the word ‘Royal’ would need to be reviewed as it pertains to organisations associated with them in this new regard,” their website shared.

The site ads that while there is not any jurisdiction by The Monarchy or Cabinet Office over the use of the word ‘Royal’ overseas, Harry and Markle will not use it when they set up a non-profit entity, which the site is careful to state as not being a foundation. In addition, the couple will retain their patronages and continue the cause-driven work that they “remain deeply committed to.”

Photo Credit: Getty / WPA Pool