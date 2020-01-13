Prince Harry Reportedly Had to Negotiate Exiting Royal Life in Tense Conference Call With Queen Elizabeth, Prince Charles and Prince William

Today was a big day for the royal family as they gathered to discuss proper ways for both Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle to exit their full-time roles as royals. According to Page Six, Harry was “locked in a four-way conference call” with his father Prince Charles, brother Prince William and grandmother Queen Elizabeth II, to figure out the logistics on how he and Markle will step down from their roles in the British monarchy. It’s been said that the Queen was not amused with the way the Duke and Duchess announced their plan for departure, but did release a statement today in support of their decision.

“Today my family had very constructive discussions on the future of my grandson and his family,” the monarch’s statement began. “My family and I are entirely supportive of Harry and Meghan’s desire to create a new life as a young family. Although we would have preferred them to remain full-time working Members of the Royal Family, we respect and understand their wish to live a more independent life as a family while remaining a valued part of my family.”

“Harry and Meghan have made it clear that they do not want to be reliant on public funds in their new lives,” the statement continued. “It has therefore been agreed that there will be a period of transition in which the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will spend time in Canada and the U.K. These are complex matters for my family to resolve, and there is some more work to be done, but I have asked for final decisions to be reached in the coming days.”

In person negotiations will include the government, including Home Secretary Priti Patel, and may also include a few reps from foreign governments including Canada and the U.S.

While his Prince William has not made an official statement, Harper’s Bazaar noted that the Sunday Times gave some insight on to how he was feeling towards his brother’s desire to step down.

“I’ve put my arm around my brother all our lives and I can’t do that any more; we’re separate entities,” William was reported to have said. “I’m sad about that. All we can do, and all I can do, is try and support them and hope that the time comes when we’re all singing from the same page. I want everyone to play on the same team.”