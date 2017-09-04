Prince Harry Reacts to News that Prince William and Kate Middleton Are Pregnant

Is Prince Harry ready to be an uncle again?

Not long after Kensington Palace confirmed in a statement that Prince William and wife Kate Middleton are expecting their third child, one member of the Royal Family couldn’t ontain his excitement.

While Prince Harry was visiting Manchester, a reporter asked him to comment on the big baby news.

“Fantastic, great, very, very happy for them,” he said in a video shared by a royal correspondent.

When asked how Princess Kate is going, Prince Harry said, “I haven’t seen here for a while but I think she’s okay.”

In the initial pregnancy announcement, the palace confirmed that the Duchess of Cambridge is struggling with acute morning sickness, which she went through during her first two pregnancies with George and Charlotte.

The royal was scheduled to visit the Hornsey Road Children’s Center in London today, but instead is being cared for at Kensington Palace.

Prince Harry was in Manchester to visit the NHS Manchester Resilience Hub that acts as a dedicated mental health service for those who were affected by the Manchester terrorist attack.