Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Vacation With George and Amal Clooney

Amid family drama revolving around Thomas Markle Sr. and Samantha Markle, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle found some peace during a mini-moon with friends George and Amal Clooney.

According to the Daily Mail, the newly minted Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrived on a private flight to the celebrity couple’s exclusive Italian retreat on Lake Como, where they spent three days relaxing in the seclusion offered by the villa alongside the Clooneys, who had been guests at their May 19 royal wedding.

While Prince Harry reportedly spent time with George Clooney playing basketball outside, it is said that the former Suits star channeled her maternal instincts and helped Amal look after the couple’s 10-month-old twins Alexander and Ella. It is also believed that the Clooneys hosted a gala dinner for the royal newlyweds on Saturday night, inviting 15 other guests for the party that lasted into the early hours of the morning.

Security is said to have been beefed up for the royal couple’s arrival, with local police stepping in to help ensure their safety during their Italian getaway. Prince Harry and Markle reportedly spent their entire trip on the grounds of the 18th century Villa Oleandra before departing home on Sunday.

This is not the first international trip for the couple since their May wedding. In July, the Duke and Duchess visited Ireland for two days to tend to their royal duties. They are said to have met with government officials, toured historical sites, and charmed the locals. The couple was spotted chatting with children while visiting Croke Park, home of the Gaelic Athletic Association.

Although both Harry and Markle have embarked on separate trips alone, it is believed that they may be planning to join Queen Elizabeth for her annual vacation at Balmoral Castle in Scotland, where she will stay until her return to London in October. While the newlyweds likely won’t remain at Balmoral Castle for the entirety of the Queen’s stay, their several-days-long trip will likely include classic activities like barbecues, picnics, parties, walks outdoors, and hunting.

It is also believed that the couple is planning a North American tour, which will reportedly see the couple visiting places like New York, Washington, D.C., and Markle’s native California. As of now, however, it is not known if a pit stop in California would involve a meeting the Markle’s father, who has continuously pushed himself into the spotlight with harsh critiques of the British Royals.