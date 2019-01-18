Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Select Unique Color Scheme for Nursery

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s first child will have a nursery with a modern twist.

According to a source who spoke to Entertainment Tonight, as renovations are underway at their new home in Windsor, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have chosen to deck out their little prince or princess’ nursery in neutral colors, like grays and whites. The move marks a break from traditional colors like blue and pink.

“According to sources who are helping with [their new home] renovations, the nursery itself is going to be very modern,” royal reporter Katie Nicholl said. “Don’t expect to see any baby pink or baby blue. Apparently, it’s going to be a monochrome palette—whites and grays, I’m told, will be the color theme for baby Sussex’s nursery.”

News of the color scheme does not come as much of a surprise given that the soon-to-be parents have chosen not to learn the sex of their little one on the way, the couple having announced their pregnancy back in October.

“Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Sussex is expecting a baby in the Spring of 2019,” the announcement read. “Their Royal Highnesses have appreciated all of the support they have received from people around the world since their wedding in May and are delighted to be able to share this happy news with the public.”

Reportedly six months along, when baby Sussex arrives sometime this spring, the birth will mark another break from royal tradition as Meghan Markle has reportedly opted not to welcome the little one in the traditional Lindo Wing of St. Mary’s Hospital. St. Mary’s is the location where Kate Middleton has given birth to all of her children and where both Prince William and Prince Harry were born. Royal babies traditionally make their first public appearance shortly after their birth on the steps of the Lindo Wing.

It has been reported that the Duchess will instead give birth at Frimley Park Hospital in Surrey, which is about a 15-mile drive from her and Prince Harry’s new home at Frogmore Cottage in Windsor. Although not the traditional location for royal births, Frimley Park Hospital has welcomed royal babies in the past, including Lady Louise Windsor and James, Viscount Severn, the children of Prince Edward and Sophie Wessex.

Once the new royal makes their way into the world, they will grow up away from their cousins – Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis – who reside at Buckingham Palace, and will instead be raised at Frogmore Cottage. Harry and Markle reportedly opted to make the move seeking more privacy as they prepare for their first child.