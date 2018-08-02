Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to Reportedly Vacation With the Queen

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are enjoying their first summer together as a married couple, and a new report suggests that the couple will be sure to take part in one royal tradition before the weather gets colder.

People reports that the Queen is beginning her annual vacation at Balmoral Castle in Scotland, and the monarch expects each member of her family to visit her at the retreat before she returns to London in October.

That means the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will likely travel north to join the Queen for a few days, and activities are expected to include classic summer fare like barbecues, picnics, parties, walks outdoors and hunting with Harry.

At said gatherings, “The Queen pours the tea but that is the extent of her culinary efforts,” according to Brian Hoey’s At Home With the Queen.

The barbecues are reportedly laid out by footmen who then stand to the side as a member of the royal family steps in as if they have prepared the meal. At the picnics, the footmen arrange the tables, food and cutlery and then “move to a discreet distance where they can keep an eye on things and be within calling range if needed.”

Ahead of these festivities, Markle will celebrate her 37th birthday on Saturday, August 4, though she’ll also be celebrating another special occasion on the day.

Markle and Harry are set to attend the wedding of Charlie Van Straubenzee, Prince Harry’s childhood friend, and his fiancée Daisy Jenks.

Harry and Van Straubenzee are close friends, with Van Straubenzee attending the prince’s own wedding to Markle in May. Harry and his brother, Prince William, became close to Van Straubenzee when the trio attended Ludgrove Prep School as children, and Van Straubenzee is godfather to Princess Charlotte and served as an usher at William’s 2011 wedding.

Royal photographer Tim Rooke shared on Twitter that Harry will be the best man at his friend’s upcoming ceremony.

Prince William and Kate Middleton are also reported to be attending the wedding, which will give them the opportunity to celebrate with Markle as well after returning from their family vacation in Mustique.

