Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Reportedly Planning for Baby No. 2 Next Year

It’s been quite the two years for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle between introducing the former Suits actress to a new royal life, to getting married and having their first child together. Now, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex may be planning for baby No. 2. According to an Us Weekly source, “Their family is their No. 1 priority,” and are hoping to conceive baby No. 2 by next year so that their son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor a baby brother or sister according to.

While Harry and Markle may be planning to expand their family, they may not be the only royals looking to do so. An insider also told the outlet that Prince William and Kate Middleton “would love to have one more child.” The pair already share Prince George, 6; Princess Charlotte, 4 and Prince Louis, 19 months.

“They love playing together and being creative,” the insider said of the siblings. “Painting, baking and building things are all activities they enjoy, and now that Louis’ a bit older, he gets involved too.”

Like most brothers and sisters, the siblings to bicker from time-to-time.

“[It’s] usually over silly things like toys or what TV shows they want to watch, but most of the time they get on,” the source shared.

The insider detailed the personalities of each young royal, saying, “Charlotte’s extremely confident and loves attention, whereas George is more reserved, although he is starting to come out of his shell. George is always looking out for his younger brother and sister and is already showing traits of making an excellent leader.”

As for Harry and Markle, they welcomed their baby boy on May 6, sharing the exciting news via Instagram on their official account. The sweet couple waited a few days before announcing the name of their son, their name being a tribute to the late Princess Diana. Both Harry and Markle broke royal protocol by choosing to forgo an official royal title for Archie, for instance His Royal Highness or Prince, although he will automatically become a prince when his grandfather, Prince Charles, becomes King.

The two were fortunate enough to take time to enjoy the birth of their son, however, Harry did cut his paternity leave early to return to royal duties just a week after Markle gave birth. Since then, they’ve traveled all around the world to various places including Africa, a place that holds a special place in Harry’s heart.