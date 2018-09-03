Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Welcome New Dog With Adorable Name

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are adding to the family, with the royal couple reportedly having already welcomed a royally adorable rescue dog.

The Daily Mail reports that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex adopted a dog named Oz, according to royal biographer Sally Bedell Smith.

Oz is reportedly a black Labrador, and the significance of his name is unknown. However, Harry and Markle are set to make their first trip to Australia as a married couple during the opening of the Invictus Games in Sydney, so it’s possible their new pup’s moniker is a nod to the land down under.

It’s also possible that either Markle, Harry or both really likes the film The Wizard of Oz and wanted to name their dog in honor of the flick, but no such confirmation will likely be given.

The couple still lives at Nottingham Cottage at Kensington Palace, and Oz has reportedly taken up residence there with Markle’s beagle, Guy.

Guy and Oz also reportedly accompany the royal couple when they visit their home in the Cotswolds.

“The dog is already happily ensconced at their cottage,” a source told the Daily Mail. “Like the Sussexes, the dog will divide its time between the palace and their country home in the Cotswolds.”

Markle fans know that the former Suits star is an avid dog-lover and had two pups of her own, Guy and lab/shepherd mix Bogart. Unfortunately, the Duchess of Sussex had to leave Bogart behind when she made the move to the U.K. to permanently live with Harry.

“This is a permanent decision that Meghan made on her own — not an easy one at that,” a spokesperson for Kensington Palace told The Blast at the time. “It takes a toll on an animal to travel so far across Atlantic combined with the hard, long process of getting approval … it’s in the best interest of the animal’s well being to stay.”

Before her social media accounts were deactivated, Markle regularly shared photos of her dogs, including this shot of the Duchess cuddling with the canines on a couch, a glass of wine in hand.

Judging by this snap of Markle and Harry hanging with the President of Ireland Michael Higgins, his wife Sabina Coyne and the couple’s two large dogs Brod and Sioda during a recent trip to Ireland, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will do just fine with their new addition.

