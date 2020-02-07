Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Make First Joint Appearance Since Royal Exit

Almost a month after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced they were stepping down as “senior royals,” the couple made a low-key appearance at an event in the United States. Page Six reports that the couple stopped by 1 Hotel in Miami‘s South Beach on Thursday night to attend an exclusive J.P. Morgan event.

The event marked the first joint appearance for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex since their royal exit.

The two were able to sneak in a low-key appearance thanks to tight security at the event, which allowed them to make a brief appearance without too much attention.

“It was all very hush-hush, with a lot of security. Meghan and Harry headlined the event as the keynote speakers,” a source told the publication.

“They came in through a private entrance. They did their speech and left before dessert,” a source told E! News. “She [Markle] introduced him [Harry] and he spoke.”

Harry and Markle announced on Instagram last month that they made the decision to step back from their royal duties to start a financially independent life together with their son Archie.

“After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution,” their statement read. “We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to support Her Majesty The Queen.”

They announced that they planned to balance their time “between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honor our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages.”

“This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he has born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity.”

While the couple has mostly been spending their time in Canada, a source told E! News last week that Harry and Markle are in the early stages of planning a possible relocation to Los Angeles for the summer.

“They have started to look at homes online and are in the process of interviewing security teams. They are getting their ducks in a row and seeing if it’s logistically possible,” an insider said. “They’ve reached out to people in L.A. and would like to assemble a team of locals.”