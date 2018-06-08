Prince Harry Makes First Appearance Since Honeymoon, but Without Meghan Markle

Prince Harry made his first public appearance following his honeymoon with wife Meghan Markle.

The newly married royal was spotted back in England at Kensington Palace as he was the guest of honor at the OnSide Youth Zones gala dinner on Thursday.

Encouraging #onsideyouthzones across the country – Prince Harry speaking emotionally about needs of the young at Kensington Palace. pic.twitter.com/UJXw1V7tYY — ranvir singh (@ranvir01) June 7, 2018

According to PEOPLE, Harry made a speech at the dinner and was dressed in a tuxedo and bow tie for the black-tie event. Markle was not in attendance.

While on the getaway with Markle, Harry announced that the Netherlands will be the host of the 2020 Invictus Fames, his Paralympic-style competition for wounded and recovering service members and veterans from around the world.

The Duke of Sussex is telling a large gathering what a massive difference ⁦@OnSideYZ⁩ can make to this country in the coming years. We’re building one in Hammersmith. If you can help, please get in touch. pic.twitter.com/TLBpF6fqZk — Mark Davies (@markxdavies) June 7, 2018

The couple previously postponed their honeymoon to attend their first engagement as a married couple for Prince Charles’ 70th birthday celebration held at Buckingham Palace on May 22, just three days after their Royal Wedding at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor.

Since the wedding, sources have spoken out about how Markle helped Harry get in shape ahead of the event.

Markle reportedly helped Harry even kick the habit of smoking cigarettes.

“Harry has lost weight, started a healthier diet and even gave up smoking cigarettes,” the source said. “They both felt amazing leading up to the wedding. And he couldn’t have done it without her support.”

Markle is known for having a semi-vegan diet and is a big fan of yoga. Both she and Harry met with a Royal Family nutritional adviser Gabriela Peacock for advice on diet and supplements.

“Meghan is a beautiful influence on Harry,” the source said. “They both worked hard to be the healthiest they could be before they got married.”

The wedding took place at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle on May 19, followed by a lunch reception hosted by Queen Elizabeth at the castle and an evening reception at the Frogmore House.

Some of the couple’s famous friends who were in attendance included David and Victoria Beckham, Serena Williams, Priyanka Chopra, George and Amal Clooney, Tom Hady, Idris Elba and the cast of Markle’s former show Suits.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex reportedly planned a honeymoon in Africa, where they intended to visit Namibia’s Hoanib Valley Camp, a luxury $660 per person, per night camp that is surrounded by mountains, sand dunes and huge deserts.

The next international destination on Harry and Meghan’s calendar is Sydney, Australia, in October for the 2018 Invictus Games.

The event has a special connection for the newlyweds as they made their first public appearance as a couple in September 2017 at the Invictus Games in Toronto. There, they watched a wheelchair tennis match side-by-side (after making their way in holding hands) and sat together at the closing ceremonies.