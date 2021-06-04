This Prince Harry Doppelganger Is Taking Over Social Media

✖

Prince Harry has a doppelgänger out there, and the internet is freaking out at how similar the two look! TikTok user Elizabeth Ganus, who goes by the user name @heavenstoberts on the social media platform, shared a video on June 2 in which her young child stares at a magazine cover featuring the Duke of Sussex before declaring, "Daddy!" Toddlers aren't known for their facial identification skills necessarily, but when the video pans to show her dad, it becomes clear how she got confused.

From his facial features to the red hair and beard, the dad is question is a dead ringer for Prince Harry, and people in the comment section couldn't believe how similar they look. Racking up more than 2 million views in just a few hours, people commented that the two were "twins," noting just how shocked they were at the reveal. Ganus clearly was in on the joke, writing on the video, "When your dad is *so hot* right now," and adding in the caption the Lorde lyric, "And we’ll never be royals..."

Harry has more than looks in common with his TikTok twin, as he and wife Meghan Markle are parents to son Archie, whom they welcomed in 2019. Having stepped back from their royal duties last year and moved across the world to Los Angeles, the couple announced on Valentine's Day they were expecting their second child, a baby girl. "To have a boy then a girl — what more can you ask for?" Harry asked during the couple's tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey in March, adding of his feelings about having a daughter. "Grateful, having any child, any one or a two would have been amazing, but to have a boy and then a girl ... now we've got our family and we've got four of us."

Markle should be giving birth to the couple's little one soon, and while the pair have yet to disclose what they plan on naming their daughter, royal fans and followers have some solid guesses in mind. The Duke and Duchess have widely been favored to name their daughter Diana, after Harry's late mother, Princess Diana, but others think they will choose something like Phillipa to honor his late grandfather, Prince Philip, who passed away in April. Grandmother Queen Elizabeth is also in the running when it comes to the couple using a family name, but the royals' decision to name their firstborn Archie didn't draw on any royal tradition, so there's plenty of room to get creative.