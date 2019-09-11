Prince Harry Closes Billion-Dollar Trade Deal for Annual 9/11 Charity Event

Today, Prince Harry showed the world that he’s not just a member of the royal family, but he’s also quite the businessman that knows how to close a deal! In honor of those who lost their lives during the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Centers in New York City during 2001, the Duke of Sussex attended the 15th annual BGC Charity Day at Canary Wharf in London to help raise thousands of dollars for charity. The annual event takes place on the anniversary of Sept. 11, and has for the last 15 years, commemorated the 658 Cantor Fitzgerald and the 61 EuroBrokers employees who lost their lives during the attack.
As the guest of honor, the prince answered phones and put his skills to the test when he closed a government bond worth $1.25 billion dollars!
Some of the funds that were raised went towards Harry’s Invictus Games Foundation, which is an organization that allows veterans to compete in sports for charity.
The prince also had the honor of meeting a few former international Invictus Games members before closing his big deal.
Several celebrities and news personalities have taken to social media in remembrance of the 9/11 attacks as well, marking it a day America will never forget.
Katie Couric shared her live moment on air with co-anchor at the time, Matt Lauer on Instagram.
Miss USA, Cheslie Kryst, shared her memory of being in school when she and her classmates first got the news.
Former NFL quarterback Tim Tebow also took time to ask his fans to remember those who lost their lives, along with their family members.