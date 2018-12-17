Prince George of Cambridge’s Cutest Moments of All Time

Prince George is already one of the most famous children in the world. Since the day he was born in July of 2013, the young lad has led a gloriously eventful life with his father and mother, Prince William and Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge.

With George officially 5 years old now and third in line to the British throne after his grandfather Prince Charles and father Prince William, it’s hard to believe the little one has already racked up a slew of air miles on royal tours and meeting with foreign dignitaries, like former President Barack Obama in 2016 — while sporting a bathrobe.

Not to mention, George is the big brother of two siblings, Prince Charlotte and Prince Louis, born this past July.

In honor of the royal cutiepie, we look back at some of Prince George‘s most adorable moments over the last five years.

Photo credit: Chris Jackson / Getty

2013: A prince is born!

Born on July 23, 2013 at 16:24 BST, Prince George Alexander Louis of Cambridge entered the world weighing 8lb 6oz. In one of the first official images of the couple with their first son, the family posed in the garden of the Middleton family home in August 2013 in Bucklebury, Berkshire.

Prince George’s Christening at St James’ Palace

In October, Prince William and Catherine had their first-born son, 3-month old, George christened by the Archbishop of Canterbury in London, England.

2014: Prince George’s First Royal Engagement

Among one of George’s first official trips was a visit to Australia, where the Duke and Duchess arrived for a three-week tour in Canberra in April of 2014. The young prince’s first engagement included a crawl-about with other babies as his took their 8-month-old son to a playgroup to meet other parents and their children at Government House in Wellington, New Zealand.

2015: Prince George becomes a big brother

On May 2, 2015, Prince George accompanied his father, Prince William to St. Mary’s Hospitalin London in anticipation of the birth of his little sister, Princess Charlotte. Charlotte entered the world at 8:34 a.m. that day, weighing 8lbs, 3oz.

Sealed with a kiss…

Prince George posed for the first images with his little sister a month later, in what many around the world were enamoured by. George gently held Charlotte in his hands, as he laid a soft kiss on her face.

Prince George posed for the first images with his little sister a month later, in what many around the world were enamoured by. George gently held Charlotte in his hands, as he laid a soft kiss on her face.

Peek-a-boo!

While Prince George’s parents talk business with friends and family in July at the Christening of Princess Charlotte at the Church of St Mary Magdalene on the Sandringham Estate, the toddler can’t help but satiate his curiosity by looking into the pram of his younger sister.

Perfecting his royal wave at Trouping of the Colour

With the territory of being HRH, the young prince has plenty of opportunities to perfect his royal wave. But none were more adorable than his appearance at the Trooping the Colour in June of 2015. The ceremony celebrating his great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II’s annual birthday parade had his father, William laughing at his young tot.

According to the Daily Mail, George’s nickname for his grandmother is slightly more conventional then what his father used to call the Queen, with high society gossip columnist Richard Kay saying that Prince William used to call the Queen “Gary” when he was younger after finding it difficult to pronounce “Granny.”

Time with mommy

Prince George and his mother attended the Gigaset Charity Polo Match at the Beaufort Polo Club on June 14, 2015 in Tetbury, England.

2016: Family vacation

In March of 2016, William and Kate took their children, Princess Charlotte and Prince George on a short, private skiing break in the French Alps, France. With his rosy cheeks, we cannot get enough of George’s expression and joy in this image.

Meeting former US President Barack Obama

In an adorable photo bringing out all the heart eyes, The White House released this image of Obama getting to meet Prince George while in his bathrobe at Kensington Palace on April 22, 2016 in London, England. Only the young prince could pull off a look like that with world leaders…

2017: Pippa Middleton’s Wedding

George, ever the prince charming, wore a white Peter Pan collared, double-breasted silk pleated shirt with slacks to his aunt’s wedding. Like he always does, the eldest of William and Kate’s paired his look with pale olive Vienne silk knee-high socks and a matching cummerbund. Quite the dapper little gent, right?

The prince turns 4!

The Press Office at Kensington Palace released this adorable, undated photo from William and Kate Middleton in honor of George’s 4th birthday.

First day of prep school

Prince George arrives for his first day of prep school with father Prince William. The two met with Head of the lower school Helen Haslem in London’s Thomas’s Battersea in September of 2017. The past year has been a formative one for George as the family reportedly moved back to London from their busy life at Anmer Hall, on the Queen’s Sandringham Estate in Norfolk, and started school.

2018: Welcoming baby brother, Prince Louis

After welcoming his youngest brother, Prince Louis this past July, George and Charlotte got about as much attention as their baby brother this past month at his Christening. Holding his father’s hand firmly, George is ever the perfect son.

Uncle Harry’s wedding to Meghan Markle

While all eyes were on Meghan Markle during the Royal Wedding this past spring, Prince George did something he usually doesn’t do: he wore pants.

Prince Harry’s 4-year-old nephew, who usually only ever wears shorts, donned a miniature version of Harry’s military uniform during the wedding of the year. The formal look was complete with black pants with a red stripe and a matching three-quarter length black jacket as he served as a page boy in the wedding.

The other four page boys also wore miniature versions of the Blues and Royals uniform that Harry and William donned. Each page boy had their initials embroidered in gold on their shoulder straps.

Though George has been spotted wearing pants before, the Royal Wedding was his first official engagement where his legs were completely covered. Etiquette expert William Hanson told Harper’s Bazaar UK that the reason George typically wears shorts has to do with royal and aristocratic tradition.

“It’s a very English thing to dress a young boy in shorts,” Hanson said. “Trousers are for older boys and men, whereas shorts on young boys is one of those silent class markers that we have in England.

The prince turns 5!

In celebration of Prince George turning 5 years old on July 22, Kensington Palace released a new portrait of its young royal highness.

In celebration of Prince George turning 5 years old on July 22, Kensington Palace released a new portrait of its young royal highness.

Hard to believe, but the oldest son of Prince William and Duchess Catherine Middleton is celebrating a major milestone this year and the Royal Family is paying tribute to its little prince with a precious portrait taken in the garden of Clarence House.

With a big, toothy grin, the photo is a sharp contrast to the bouncy confidence so many are used to with the little prince. George is seen leaning against a brick wall sporting a white polo for the occasion and as Entertainment Tonight reports the image, is shot by royal photographer, Matt Porteous shortly after younger brother, Prince Louis’ christening on July 9.