Prince Charles Will Walk Meghan Markle Down the Aisle at Royal Wedding

Prince Charles will walk Meghan Markle down the aisle when she marries Prince Harry on Saturday. Markle, 36, reportedly asked Charles, 69, to fill in for her father after it was announced he would not be making the trip to the Royal Wedding due to health reasons.

In an official statement from Kensington Palace, the news was confirmed.

“Ms. Meghan Markle has asked His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales to accompany her down the aisle of the Quire of St George’s Chapel on her Wedding Day,” it read. “The Prince of Wales is pleased to be able to welcome Ms. Markle to The Royal Family in this way.”

The news comes after it was confirmed Markle’s father, Thomas Markle Sr., would not be able to attend after undergoing a successful heart surgery Wednesday morning following a heart attack last week and more chest pains on Monday. Many speculated that Markle’s mother, Doria Ragland, who arrived in the U.K. on Wednesday, would walk her daughter down the aisle, but it seems as though Markle’s future father-in-law will do the job instead.

Markle is reportedly “very concerned” about her father, a source close to the situation told PEOPLE.

“She is very concerned about her father. But equally, she is excited about her wedding,” the source said. “She is with her mother and with her best friends and is preparing for one of the most magical days of her life.”

Markle expressed sadness in her statement earlier this week announcing Markle Sr. would not be in attendance.

“Sadly, my father will not be attending our wedding. I have always cared for my father and hope he can be given the space he needs to focus on his health,” Markle said in an official statement from Kensington Palace, once again reiterating that she and her soon-to-be husband are looking forward to their wedding on May 19. “Please know how much Harry and I look forward to sharing our special day with you on Saturday.”

Despite the pre-wedding shakeup, another source confirmed to Us Weekly that the soon-to-be newlyweds are still looking forward to their big day.

“Harry and Meghan are still very excited for Saturday,” the royal source said. “Meghan’s mother, Doria [Ragland], is with her at Kensington Palace right now and her friends are here in town. Everyone is really excited for a magical and special day.”

The source added that the royal couple has “loads to do” ahead of their nuptials and that Markle’s shoes for the ceremony were delivered at the palace on Thursday, May 17.

The couple arrived in Windsor on Thursday to put some of the final touches on the ceremony, attending a rehearsal with the wedding party, including Prince William and Kate Middleton. The event marked Middleotn’s first outing since introducing her youngest son, Prince Louis Arthur Charles, to the world on April 23.

The dry-run of the big day included military personnel marching through the streets, the royal wedding choir practicing, and even taking the Ascot Landau carriage from the Royal Mews, pulled by Windsor Grey horses, on a test run on the Long Walk.