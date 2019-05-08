Prince Charles and Camilla Release Official Royal Baby Statement

Prince Charles and his wife, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, are proud grandparents following the birth of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s first child.

Just one day after the world celebrated the birth of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s son, Charles and Camilla broke their silence on the birth, stating that they are “delighted” at the new addition to the family.

“We couldn’t be more delighted at the news and we’re looking forward to meeting the baby when we return,” they said in a statement shared via the official Clarence House Twitter account.

The statement came as Charles and Camilla began their three-day tour in Germany, with the second in line to the throne making the comment while in Berlin.

The royals were among the first to know of the birth, according to an official statement from Buckingham Palace on Monday, May 6, which revealed that baby Sussex arrived at 5:26 a.m. local time and weighed 7lbs 3oz.

“The Queen, The Duke of Edinburgh, The Prince of Wales, The Duchess of Cornwall, The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Lady Jane Fellowes, Lady Sarah McCorquodale and Earl Spencer have been informed and are delighted with the news,” the statement read in part.

Charles and Camilla aren’t the only ones celebrating the arrival of Baby Sussex, however, as many members of the British royal family have chimed in with congratulatory messages for the new parents, who are expected to share the first photos of their son later this week.

“The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are delighted with the news of the birth of The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s son today, and look forward to meeting the latest addition to the family,” Prince William and Kate Middleton celebrated the news via a post on their respective Instagram account.

In a more informal address, William told press at a King’s Cup Regatta event in London on Tuesday that he is “absolutely thrilled and looking forward to seeing” the royal baby in the coming days. He added that is “very pleased and glad to welcome my brother to the sleep deprivation society that is parenting.”

Prince Andrew, the Dork of York, also extended congratulations to the new parents, writing on Twitter, “Congratulations to The Duke and Duchess of Sussex on the safe delivery of your baby boy!”

Baby Sussex’s arrival cam multiple days after his expected due date, though the arrival was well-worth the wait, according to Harry, who told press following the birth that the birth was “the most amazing experience I could ever have possibly imagined.”