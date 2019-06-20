‘Price Is Right’ Host Bob Barker’s Property Struck by Out-of-Control Vehicle

Bob Barker’s Hollywood Hills property was the scene of a car accident on Tuesday after a vehicle slammed into the perimeter wall following a collision on the street.

The legendary The Price Is Right host, 95, was safely inside the home at the time and unharmed, TMZ reports.

Videos by PopCulture.com

In a video published by the outlet, a dark red sedan can be seen crashed front-first into the white perimeter wall while several onlookers stand by. Law enforcement sources told TMZ that the car was involved in a collision on the street and that the impact of it sent the car flying into Barker’s wall.

There were no reported injuries from the crash, as most of the damage appears to be done to the vehicle and the wall.

Barker made headlines earlier this year after he suffered a fall inside his home in January, which was not his first health scare in recent months. Sources told TMZ that paramedics rushed to the scene after someone called 911 when he slipped and fell. Although an ambulance was called, he was not transported to the hospital.

Barker’s representative told Entertainment Tonight that he was “at home resting and is comfortable.”

The legendary game show host was “overly cautious” because of a previous back injury that flared up in the fall of 2018 when he was hospitalized twice — once in October and once in November. Both of the hospitalizations had to do with an injury in 2017 in which he slipped and hit his head in the bathroom of his home. He was hospitalized for a few hours at that time.

Following his hospitalization in November, Barker’s team said he was “doing okay.”

“He’s alert, awake and resting comfortably,” Barker’s representative told PEOPLE, adding that the recent hospitalization was “a continuation of his back [problem] from last month.”

The representative told ET in January that Barker practices “some occasional physical therapy to strengthen his back.”

Barker retired from The Price Is Right in 2007 after more than five decades on television and was replaced by Drew Carey.

“I’ve gone on and on and on to this ancient age because I’ve enjoyed it. I’ve thoroughly enjoyed it and I’m going to miss it,” he said of his decision to retire. “I’m just reaching the age where the constant effort to be there and do the show physically is a lot for me. I might be able to do the show another year, but better [to leave] a year too soon than a year too late.”